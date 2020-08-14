Sam Morgan forecasts PM will announce nationwide move to level 3

Trade Me founder Sam Morgan has forecast the Government will announce at 5.30pm that the whole country will go to alert level 3.

Morgan said that was based on comments Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield had previously made about the implications of cases of Covid-19 being found outside Auckland, and assumed that New Zealand’s strategy was still “elimination”.

“I would suggest the whole country is going to level 3 – that would be my guess.”

Some other businesspeople are hoping or speculating that the South Island at least could be spared tougher coronavirus restrictions.

But Morgan forecast earlier this week that contact tracers at the Ministry of Health would not be able to catch up with the disease using their existing manual contact tracing tools.

READ MORE:

* Remembering the lessons of lockdown as Auckland returns to alert level 3

* Our return to Covid-19 lockdown 2.0 illustrates the dangers of having blind faith in our leaders

* Businesses brace for Covid-19 lockdown decision: 'If it's safe, it should be open'



That meant lockdowns were currently the only way of getting on top of outbreaks, he said.

Morgan has called for the Government to provide all New Zealanders with a CovidCard that he has helped develop as a non-profit initiative to help track infections.

But the events of the past few days had not resulted in progress, he said.

Comments from Health Minister Chris Hipkins on Friday clearly showed the minister “doesn’t understand” how CovidCards would improve manual contact tracing, Morgan said.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Traffic jams at Police roadblocks in and out of Auckland had led to the Road Transport Forum warning of possible “mayhem” in the shops.

Business NZ chief executive Kirk Hope said it was important for businesses to recognise what they could still do at level 3 and have plans at the ready in case the alert level was widened.

“It has been referred to as a lockdown, which it isn’t,” Hope said.

Level 3 was “really difficult” for businesses in the public arena such as bars and restaurants in Auckland that were now shut and they would probably need support, he said.

“But business can still be done under alert level 3 and businesses have adapted to that.

“That is the important distinction between ‘4’ and ‘3’; that there can still be quite a lot of economic activity and that is important to remember,” he said.

Hope said level 3 represented a better balance between the health and economic outcomes than level 4.

“You can get most of the health outcomes without some of the worst parts of the economic outcomes which we saw with level 4.

“Generally businesses are saying we don’t want to go back to level 4 and my understanding is the Government is really listening to that.”

cameron burnell/Stuff Business NZ chief executive Kirk Hope says level 3 is not a lockdown and it is important for businesses to think about what they can still do.

Auckland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Michael Barnett urged the Government to end its distinction between essential and non-essential businesses, saying they often provided the same services and products.

Barnett has previously said the cost of lockdowns was “too high” and, without a vaccine, New Zealand would need to learn to live with the virus.

What mattered was that businesses complied with alert-level hygiene, safety and security rules, he said.

“Supermarkets can sell everything, the local dairy is open, but the local butcher or greengrocer has to close.

“Abattoirs, manufacturers, exporters, hospitality outlets and retail shops all have to shut or their operations restricted. Why? Complying with rules and regulations is what they do every day.”

Maarten Holl/Stuff Trade Me founder Sam Morgan says the return of Covid-19 has not resulted in progress from the Government in advancing the roll-out of his proposed CovidCard.

Manufacturers are calling on the Government to allow all manufacturers to remain open if there was a move to Level 4.

New Zealand Manufacturing Alliance spokeswoman Rachel Barker, who is also chief executive of Plastics New Zealand, said New Zealand could not afford to shut down its manufacturing again and businesses needed to know now that would not happen.

“The Government has had months to work on a decision to keep manufacturing open during Level 4.

“Our businesses are prepared, with proven safe work protocols in place for operating under Level 3, keeping thousands of Kiwis in jobs and safe,” she said.

“Keeping all manufacturing operating will be critical to keeping people in jobs, domestic and export supply chains moving and helping our economy keep ticking over.”

Road Transport Forum chief executive Nick Leggett said having different parts of the country at different alert levels posed some problems for moving goods around the country.

TOPIC IMAGES/Supplied Auckland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Michael Barnett says the cost of lockdowns is too high.

Leggett warned on Thursday that there was a risk of “mayhem in shops” as trucks delivering supplies got caught up in road blocks in and out of Auckland.

But he said on Friday that Police had responded quickly to address the forum’s concerns.

“The Police took hold of that and listened and everything we have heard since is that it is going pretty well at the moment.”

Traffic delays caused by having different alert levels in different regions could make it harder for drivers to stick to their legal driving hours and could have animal welfare implications when stock was being moved, he said.

“We want as much of the economy operating as possible because New Zealand has to rebuild, but that is in the hands of the Government – they will make that based on the advice they have got,” he said.

The Restaurant Association was urging the Government to allow the operation of contactless delivery should there be a return to level 4.

“Delivery options continue to be made available to other businesses such as online retail and supermarkets,” Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said.

“Our industry has already proven it can operate a safe contactless service at level 3.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Homebase owner Anthea Baker believes any higher alert levels need not be extended to South Island.

Anthea Baker, who owns the Homebase homestaging company in Auckland, hoped Wellington and the South Island would not be moved onto higher alert levels.

“The South Island, which had no cases, could self-quarantine, and carry on as normal,” she said.

Homestaging companies temporarily furnish homes with designer furniture to help house sellers get better prices.

The company was authorised to operate at level 3, but at level 4, it would have to stop operating, Baker said.

Many homes sold during the lockdown in March and April, and Baker felt sellers deserved to be able to homestage their properties for sale, even if the Government extended restrictions in Auckland.

Suzanne Wilson owns the Icing Training business which provides leadership training for business leaders.

She was due to be running courses in Wellington, Hamilton and Christchurch, and was bitterly disappointed to be grounded in her home city of Auckland on Friday.

supplied/Stuff Suzanne Wilson also opposes nationwide “lockdown”.

“We got ramped up again after the first lockdown, which took a great effort. It took a lot of work to keep relationships going to get everybody back into training,” she said.

“Obviously, I can’t leave Auckland now,” she said.

Wilson wanted to see “evidence-based decisions” from the Government, and was opposed to a nationwide lockdown.

She was resigned to being grounded in Auckland for up to two weeks at alert level 3 or, even level 4, but “if we go longer, than two weeks, potentially the training part of my business would be in jeopardy”, she said.

Wellington-resident Annick Withinshaw took her language teaching and Zumba fitness training businesses online during the national lockdown, and was prepared to do it again, if the need arose.

Supplied Annick Withinshaw took her French language classes online during the national lockdown earlier this year, and though she's hoping Wellington won't join Auckland at alert level 3, or higher, she has the skills to carry on teaching.

“It was a steep learning curve,” she said, but it was embraced by the families of her school-age language students.

“A lot of them were really grateful for their children to be doing something positive for an hour,” Withinshaw said.

It gave her the confidence that the business could survive another lockdown, but repeated lockdowns could impact the finances of her clients, and a New Zealand locked off from the rest of the world meant some of the things people took French for, such as preparing for trips to France, or New Calidonia, could no longer happen.

People in Wellington were watching what was unfolding in Auckland, she said, and hoped they would not see cases identified in the capital.

Around 85 businesses operate out of Leon Mooney’s Saltworks co-working office in central Christchurch, but since the Covid-19 outbreak in Auckland, around a quarter have opted to work from home.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Leon Mooney, owner of the Saltworks co-working space business in Christchurch, will face Covid-19 restrictions with unwavering optimism.

Office talk had been dominated by discussion about whether Christchurch would join Auckland on a higher alert level.

Mooney was proud of how the Government and the “team of 5 million” had behaved since the pandemic reached New Zealand.

During the lockdown in March and April, Saltworks didn’t charge its tenant businesses.

“That was really tough,” said Mooney.

“Would we be able to do it again? Time will tell,” he said.