Slave comment plant shop owner doubles down on no apology stance

Tama Dean recounts being in line at a Hamilton garden centre and having the owner ask if he was another customer's slave.

A shopowner who asked a customer if a Māori man was her slave has doubled down on his refusal to apologise despite a massive backlash online.

The incident happened on Friday, when Tama Dean was waiting in line to buy plants from The Plant Place, in Hamilton Lake.

Dean let an elderly woman of European descent go ahead of him in the queue. Shortly after the owner asked her if Dean, of Māori descent, was her slave.

After cooling off, Dean sought an apology from The Plant Place owner Bruce Sanson – who he says told him it was just a joke and that Black Lives Matter was trendy.

Stuff The Plant Place owner Bruce Sanson said he had no plans to apologise to Dean.

On Sunday, Stuff visited Sanson at the garden centre where he again said he had no plans to apologise – “not now that he’s talked to you guys”.

Asked further questions, he said “no comment, goodbye”.

Sanson previously told Stuff that he didn't call Dean a slave and that he’d got it all wrong.

It was a joke with another person and not directed at Dean, Sanson said, but wouldn’t explain what he did say.

Dean said he would be very surprised if he ever got an apology.

“I reckon the only way he would apologise is if he legally thought he had to,” he said.

“The sad thing is that most of the staff [at the garden centre] are very good.”

The garden centre’s Facebook page has had a slew of negative comments from people unimpressed with Sanson’s stance.

But some online rage has been misdirected, leaving other garden centres scrambling to point out they’re not involved.

Across town, The Plant Depot in Te Rapa, Hamilton, has left a message on social media pointing out it has no links to The Plant Place “following recent events there”.

An English garden centre also called The Plant Place has even copped flak, and noted that negative comments left don't apply to it.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff The incident happened at The Plant Place in Hamilton Lake, but some angry online comments have been directed at other garden centres - including one in England.

Dean said his Facebook post about what happened was shared about 1200 times before Facebook took it down.

He hadn't had time to read all the comments left and was still not clear why the post was in conflict with Facebook policies.

“The only thing that would have been offensive was maybe the word scum. That's it.”

Comments came in from Sweden, Australia, and the United States – although one of the latter was telling him to get over what was just a joke.

Positive responses far outweighed the negative, he said, and he was heartened to see young people from all walks of life and ethnic groups were speaking out against the behaviour.

It's no longer about Sanson, he said, but rather people uniting against the behaviour.

And while Dean won't return to The Plant Place, he has struck up a good relationship with the owners of Cafe Fresca, right next door.

He initially thought they were one business, but someone commented early on to set him straight.

Dean rang and apologised, and the owner offered to shout him a meal if he stopped in.