Kiwi dad's cancer diagnosis inspires new video biography business

Martin Conway, who has set up a video legacy business for the elderly or terminally ill, says life experiences have prepared him for his new business venture.

When Martin Conway was diagnosed with cancer, his first thought was for his unborn child.

His wife was pregnant, and he wondered – if he died – what stories his son would be told about him.

The 48-year-old responded well to treatment and six years later the experience inspired him to set up a new business, My Story, producing video biographies of older people or those with a terminal illness.

Conway interviews the subject to create an edited video of their memories and milestones.

The service allowed people to share their stories with their loved ones, while they were still able to, he said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Martin Conway says he founded My Story to help families record the memories of their loved ones.

“I was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and at our first oncologist appointment, he looked at my wife and said, ‘you're going to have to get used to the thought of raising your son alone’.

“I thought, well, if I've got a certain amount of time left, then I need to capture that for him. I’ve always enjoyed writing, but the easiest way for me to do that was to record a video. That's where the idea came from.”

Conway spent 20 years working in casino management but in July was “no longer required” by his employer, so launched the new venture.

As well as filming biographies, he also produces eulogies and personal will readings, but he said there was often reluctance among some Kiwis to think about death until it was too late.

“It’s tough to get our message out there because people don’t want to talk about mortality.

“This isn't a situation where people are showing-off, they're just telling personal stories. And that’s what I think will resonate most with people.”

The biographies can include family photos, home movie footage or mementos. Recordings take between two and three hours.

Among his first customers was Christchurch dad-of-two Bruce Shaw, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer in December 2019.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Martin Conway interviews subjects on video, discussing the significant milestones and events in their life.

The 70-year-old, who worked as a mechanic and in real estate, said he wanted to record his memories for his two daughters and three grandchildren.

“When my mother passed away, there were a lot of things I wanted to ask her.”

He said the interview process was not difficult, with Conway putting questions to him.

“I’ve shown my daughters the first 15 minutes and said ‘that’s the short version, you can see the rest when I’m gone’.”