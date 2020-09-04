More than 2000 insurance claims still open 10 years after Canterbury quake

Earthquake Commission chief executive Sid Miller says the agency does not have the capability to lead any future repair programme.

Nearly 1350 Canterbury “on-solds” homeowners are waiting to hear whether they will receive a government payout after buying a quake-damaged house.

Meanwhile, private insurers have paid out the equivalent of $250,000 every hour for the past 10 years in claims for the Canterbury quakes.

The on-solds payment programme was created in August 2019 in response to a legacy earthquake insurance issue that left thousands who bought damaged homes with no way to get insurance money. It is expected to cost taxpayers $300 million.

Just 76 of the 1745 applications have been paid out $8.9m to date – about $117,000 per payout. A further 31 have been offered a settlement agreement but are yet to sign.

Another 214 applications were deemed ineligible, while 24 were withdrawn by the homeowner. Fifty-five were resolved outside the scheme.

The programme is managed by Earthquake Commission (EQC) and is not an insurance claim.

When asked about the relatively low number of payouts to date, programme head Pip Andrews said gathering information to assess the damage was complex and time-consuming. The “overwhelming majority” applying did not have an existing claim, so EQC had little information about them.

”For those cases our on-sold team had to start an entirely new claims documentation and review process.”

Claimants Reference Group chair Ali Jones said she looked forward to seeing how many had been paid out in another six months, to make sure the scheme was “progressing and giving people back their lives as intended”.

She said a key to the success of the scheme was having the right experts do consistent and correct damage assessments, as it was that not being done that caused the situation.

The scheme covers on-sold over-cap homes – those sold after the 2010 and 2011 Canterbury earthquakes and later found to have missed or incorrectly repaired damage that needs to be fixed but exceeded EQC's $115,000 liability cap.

Private insurers argued they were not liable for the damage because the new owners did not have insurance on the house at the time the quakes happened, so the Government stepped in.

Homeowners can apply to the scheme until October 14. Jones encouraged any relevant homeowners who thought they had quake damage to apply as soon as possible.

More than 2000 insurance claims relating to the Canterbury quakes remain open, 10 years after the sequence started.

About 1600 of those are with EQC as of September 3 – all of which were reopened claims – out of 469,431 total claims for the Canterbury quakes. EQC has paid out $10.3 billion, of which $560m was on fixing botched repairs.

An average of 500 claims are being closed each month, but about 520 are being reopened monthly.

There are 105 cases going through the courts, including 49 in the High Court.

EQC’s head of Canterbury claims Kate Tod​ said most open claims were simple or moderately complex, and would be closed within six months. About 330 have been open for more than a year.

Government-owned quake claims settlement agency Southern Response has 220 open claims, now being managed by EQC. Seventy have been open since before 2017, of which 55 had received a partial payment.

In addition, there are 531 open claims with private insurers as of 30 June 2020, of which 211 are in dispute.

Private insurers received 142,507 total domestic claims (of which 28,847 were for houses) from the Canterbury quakes, and have paid out $11.3b to date. Another $10.84b has been paid out for 26,174 commercial claims.

Insurance Council NZ chief executive Tim Grafton said private insurers payouts were equivalent to $6m every day, or $250,000 every hour in the 10 years since the quakes.

The quakes were “by far the largest, busiest, complex and most demanding insurance event” the country had ever seen, he said.