Defective central Christchurch high-rise still in limbo after two years

Engineers have alleged there are serious problems with the structural design of a new building in central Christchurch. (Video first published in June 2019)

A defective eight-storey building on a prime site in central Christchurch remains in limbo after two years while defects are assessed by the owner’s engineer.

Work on the building at 230 High St stopped in 2018 over structural design flaws and it has stood empty ever since. The building is owned by Rockwell E & C Ltd – a company linked to Christchurch businessman Jinho Kwon.

Martin van Beynen/Stuff An unfinished building at 230 High St in central Christchurch is in limbo after two years.

A Christchurch City Council spokeswoman said the owner had not applied for a demolition consent nor had it commenced any legal action against the council.

The council expected to receive a report prepared by the owner’s engineer shortly, she said.

Stuff was unable to contact Kwon, who is believed to be in Manila.

The council issued consents for the building in stages between 2015 and 2017. The design by Korean- trained engineer Joo Hyun Cho, the sole owner of Christchurch- based Seismotech Consulting, was peer-reviewed and the building passed a superstructure inspection in November 2017.

A rookie engineer working for Aurecon New Zealand sounded the alarm after he walked past the construction site soon afterwards. His firm then inspected the drawings and calculations and warned the council.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Ten structural aspects of 230 High St - the building with blue-tinted glass pictured centre - do not comply with the building code.

A Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment determination released in December last year found 10 structural aspects of the building did not comply with the building code.

These included: