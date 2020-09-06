Ravi Arora presses on with bottle store plan, despite exploitation complaints and local objections

A controversial bottle-store couple accused of years of worker exploitation are forging on with plans for a Christchurch store, despite locals lining up to oppose them.

Ravinder Arora has been forced into several settlements with former workers at his bottle store chain, while seven more came forward to Stuff last month to allege years of underpayment and exploitation. His stores have failed 19 Labour Department inspections.

Arora’s wife Anuradha has now applied for a full licence for the former Bottle-O liquor store in Lincoln Rd, Addington. But public objections should force a full liquor licensing hearing where objectors will be able to raise the couple’s history as grounds for denying them a licence.

The store has been stripped of its Bottle-O branding, and the new application is under the name The Liquor Store, which suggests it has no public support from any of the major liquor franchises.

The application is solely in Anuradha Arora’s name. Police said they would oppose the application if her husband was involved because he is before the courts on assault and harassment charges.

Resident Callum Stewart-Ward, who filed an objection this week and said the Aroras were not suitable to hold a liquor licence.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Anuradha Arora’s new Christchurch store faces a public hearing after locals objected.

“These are the last people we want setting up shop in the neighbourhood,” he said.

Several other locals had told him they would raise an objection and urge others to do the same.

Stewart-Ward said the shop’s proximity to a psychiatric hospital and a mental health organisation was also a concern.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Liquor store boss Anuradha Arora is the sole director and shareholder of Christchurch Liquor Traders Ltd.

Stewart-Ward is a member of the Cashmere-Spreydon local board, but has objected as an individual. The board cannot file an objection without delegated authority from council, but it has invited objectors to contact them so they can offer support.

Community Action on Youth and Drugs social worker Paul McMahon said worker exploitation could also lead to alcohol-related harm issues – a key factor licensing authorities legally have to consider.

“The thing about not paying proper wages is it allows there to be lower prices on particular items and cheaper prices leads to more harm, we know that.

“It also means when there is a decision to be made between adhering to the law and pleasing the employer, employees are in a very difficult position. I guess the thing the community needs to ask itself is if this company has such a poor record around labour exploitation, what other corners, legal and moral are they cutting?”

Former Bottle-O store manager Chris Jamieson said he was still considering whether to object to the licence.

The application was lodged on August 27, and locals have until September 17 to object. Tracey Weston, Christchurch council’s head of regulatory compliance confirmed two objections had been received so far but a hearing wouldn’t be scheduled until objections closed.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Arora has appeared at the Auckland District Court on charges of assault.

Objecting to liquor licenses on the grounds of worker exploitation is difficult due to existing case law, but appetite is growing among licensing inspectors, pressure groups and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to test that ruling.

Sources have suggested that Bottle-O has stripped Arora of his franchises after the outcry about his employment practices, but Bottle-O general manager Grant Simpson has repeatedly failed to respond to requests for comment from Stuff.

On Friday, Arora’s stores in Pt Chevalier, Auckland still had their Bottle-O and Merchants Liquor branding intact.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The Bottle-O branding is gone from Anuradha Arora’s bottle store in Addington, Christchurch.

Arora is due back in the Auckland District Court on September 11 on charges of assault and harassment.

Meanwhile, another liquor store owner who hit the headlines and trouble for his treatment of his workers may avoid a difficult public hearing over the renewal of his liquor licence.

Venu Mohan Reddy Beerapu’s company Shalini Ltd was ordered by the ERA in 2019 to pay $96,542 in wage and holiday pay arrears as well a $100,000 fine for exploiting seven migrant workers after a Labour Inspectorate investigation found the workers consistently worked long hours without pay.

Shalini Ltd owns Auckland’s Grafton Liquor Spot - itself once a Bottle-O franchise. Its licence was due for renewal by October 20.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Venu Mohan Reddy Beerapu’s liquor licence for his Grafton store is up for renewal.

Shalini Ltd had begun the application process and had already fielded seven public objections, including from supporters of pressure group Communities Against Alcohol Harm.

But Beerapu’s licensing consultants have told Auckland Council he’s selling the store to a company called Guru Krupa Investments, owned by a Sai Charan Reddy Police.

Documents say Police is an electronics engineer who plans to work part-time in the business and is studying for his manager’s qualifications. His application says: “There is no reason to believe that this is not a suitable entity to hold a liquor licence.”

The sale means objectors can only raise challenges against Police and Guru Krupa.

Another of Beerapu’s companies, Beerapu Ltd, still holds the licence for another store, Symonds Liquor, due for licence renewal on November 14. Despite the publicity, Beerapu’s managers’ certificate was renewed last September.