McDonald's last ever box of Georgie Pies worth more than $1520 on Trade Me

A box proclaimed to be the last ever of McDonald’s Georgie Pies is being auctioned off for more than on Trade Me and is already attracting bids of four figures.

Fans of the discontinued classic have been bidding for 42 frozen steak and cheese pies since Sunday.

With six more days to go, the listing had reached a leading bid of $1520 on Monday night.

A McDonald’s spokesman said the pies sold for about $5.50 each, but each pie was worth at least $18.45 on the Trade Me listing.

READ MORE:

* McDonald's axes Georgie Pies due to lack of demand

* Take the ultimate Kiwi pie roadie

* Hundreds flock to sample New Zealand's best mince and cheese pie



Pies will be transported to a McDonald's nearest to the winner's address, for them to collect.

One bidder asked if fries also came with the order, but McDonald’s said it was just the pies.

The use-by date for the pies was March 25, 2021.

Supplied McDonald’s decided to axe the Georgie Pie in June this year.

The fast food giant decided to phase out the pies in June due to a lack of demand.

McDonald’s relaunched the Kiwi favourite seven years ago.

Money from the auction would go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, the McDonald’s spokesman said.

SUPPLIED McDonald's last ever Georgie Pie box was worth more than $700 on Monday, with six days remaining till end of the auction.

A Trade Me spokeswoman said that earlier this year, a Big Mac playground climber jail sold for $2260, after being viewed more than 38,420 times.

In February 2017 an auction featuring an Officer Big Mac climber jail, a Mayor McCheese roundabout and a Hamburglar dual swing set made national headlines.

Twizel campground manager Tony Ritchie paid $11,000 to win the TradeMe auction.

Georgie Pie first opened in 1977, the brainchild of Tom Ah Chee, who also opened New Zealand's first supermarket in Otahuhu in 1958.

McDonald’s acquired a number of Georgie Pie restaurant sites when the company was closed by its owner in the mid 1990s.