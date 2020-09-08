Roofer sacked while on approved leave awarded $23,000 compensation

An increase in the number of Covid-19 related employment complaints has raised fears the system can't handle the demand.

A roofer who was unfairly sacked while on approved annual leave has been awarded $23,000 by the Employment Relations Authority.

Steven Murphy started working at My Roofs Limited in Christchurch, installing roofs and insulation, in January 2018.

My Roof owners Maximilian Young and Sinead Robinson fired Murphy in September that year, over claims he abandoned his employment and was working for another company.

Murphy told the authority Young approved his verbal request for leave for five days until September 15 and was not asked to apply through a written request.

A couple of weeks before his leave started, Murphy said he also reminded Young about his leave at a barbecue and was told it was “all good”.

But Young described the conversation about leave as “random” and claimed he meant taking leave generally was OK, but could not recall that Murphy had asked for specific days off in September.

Young told the authority Murphy was dismissed because he had abandoned his employment at a time the company needed all hands on deck.

The authority found no evidence to show Murphy had been contacted while on leave, although Young claimed he sent “a couple of boys” to his house.

123RF Steven Murphy was fired in a Facebook message after he returned from approved annual leave. (File photo)

After his leave finished, Murphy said he made several calls to Young which went unanswered as he wanted to know which job he could go to next.

On September 17, Murphy finally heard back and was dismissed over a Facebook message.

In the message Young and Robinson said Murphy had breached his employment contract multiple times.

My Roofs presented the authority with Murphy’s termination letter during the investigation that detailed why he was being fired.

But Murphy said he never received as it was not addressed to his home address.

The letter, dated September 13, claimed after “repeated” failed attempts to contact Murphy, who did not give My Roof verbal or written notice, he had breached his contract and was fired.

The authority said there was no wrong address on the letter cast doubt about Young’s claims that he sent people to Murphy’s home and there was also no evidence suggesting Murphy worked for someone else during his leave, as he was visiting his partner’s grandmother in Levin.

“I am not satisfied on the balance of probabilities that Mr Murphy was told, or was sufficiently aware, that he was required to see Ms Robinson and make a written/verbal application for leave before it could be approved.

“I find it more likely than not that Mr Murphy considered he was on a period of approved annual leave and when it ended he expected to continue working as usual for My Roofs.”

The authority found the Facebook message sent to Murphy on September 17 also failed to mention that he was being fired for “abandoning his employment”, he was told generally he had breached his contract multiple times.

“There was no investigation into why Mr Murphy believed he had approval to take leave. There would need to have been investigation into whether Mr Murphy knew but did not follow the requirements about leave,” the authority said.

“The decision to dismiss Mr Murphy was not one that a fair and reasonable employer could have reached in all the circumstances,” the authority said.

Murphy said the dismissal caused him considerable stress and affected his ability to have trust and confidence in people.

As a result the authority ordered My Roofs to pay Murphy $12,000 as compensation for the unfair dismissal, $9165 for lost wages and holiday pay and $2250 for legal costs.