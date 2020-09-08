Eric Watson replaced as executor for late dad's estate

Eric Watson has not been able to be contacted to finalise the estate of his father who died in 2007. (File photo)

The stepmother of prominent businessman Eric Watson has had him removed as an executor of his late father’s estate because he can’t be contacted to attend to necessary steps so she can move house.

Karen Ruby Watson was widowed in 2007 and her late husband Brian had made his son Eric Watson one of two executors for his father’s estate.

Watson, and the other executor, William Gerald Gibson who worked for Eric Watson, were to pay the funeral expenses and the estate’s debts, and transfer what was left to Karen Watson, including ownership of the Nelson home she and her late husband shared.

Karen Watson now wants to move into a retirement village and in process of selling her house discovered that it had not been transferred into her name as it should have been.

In a High Court decision issued recently, Justice Francis Cooke said despite Karen Watson and her lawyers extensive efforts, neither Eric Watson nor the other executor had been located.

There was evidence that at least Eric Watson had received a couriered letter asking him to take the necessary steps so that Karen Watson could move to a retirement home, but nothing was done.

“This most unfortunate state of affairs has led to Mrs Watson making this application,” the judge said.

Karen Watson had told the judge that having to take court action was stressful, and she wanted it over and done with.

He didn’t hesitate making the orders she wanted.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Warriors failed to win a Premiership during Eric Watson's time as owner. (File photo)

“It is apparent that Messrs Watson and Gibson have not acted in accordance with their duties.

“They did not take all the required steps to administer the estate,” the judge said.

They had also been away from New Zealand for more than 12 months without appointing anyone to perform their duties as executors, in their absence.

“It may well be that they are presently distracted by more pressing matters at the moment, but this is having a distressing impact on [Karen Watson],” the judge said.

He removed them as executors and appointed Karen Watson as sole executor in their place.

Eric Watson was at one-time highly placed on a list of New Zealand’s richest, and owned the Warriors rugby league team, but in recent times companies he is associated with have faced expensive court action both from New Zealand tax authorities and a business rival.

Watson has been based in the United Kingdom for several years.