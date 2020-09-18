Countdown trials contactless 'scan and go' service at Auckland Ponsonby store

Countdown is testing a new contactless shopping service where customers can scan items with their phone as they shop.

Shoppers at one of Countdown’s busiest Auckland stores in Ponsonby would be the first to trial the scan and go system after the supermarket’s app went live on Monday, September 21.

Through the app, which requires mobile data, customers could scan product barcodes and weigh loose produce on smart scales, that used image recognition to identify different types of fruits and vegetables, doing away with double handling.

Before customers left the store, they needed to scan their QR-coded receipt in a dedicated checkout lane to make the final payment. The app enabled customers to link their loyalty Clubcard.

Countdown brand general manager Sally Copland said the scan and go service was part of the supermarket’s future plans of making shopping more convenient for its customers.

“More than 90 per cent of our customers still shop in-store, so we want to make the experience as seamless, flexible and easy as possible,” Copland said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Countdown’s Ponsonby shoppers will be the first to trial its scan and go service, before the nationwide roll out.

Earlier this year the Australian supermarket company set up e-stores to accommodated solely to online deliveries.

Copland said the contactless system of the scan and go service also benefited the current Covid-19 social distancing and sanitation regulations.

She said the trial would determine how customers responded to the new style of shopping, but Countdown had plans to roll this feature out across nationwide stores soon.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Shoppers can weigh fresh produce on its smart scales that use artificial intelligence to determine the price.

Staff will be vigilant and carrying out random spot checks on customers to prevent theft, Copland said.

The scan and go system would enable Countdown to gain deeper insight into how its customers shop, she said.

“We’ll be able to learn more about the order in which you’re shopping, what products resonate with customers. We can use these insights to give an even more personalised, convenient shopping experience in the future.”