One week, two bosses of Christchurch council-owned companies quit

The chief executive of maintenance services company Citycare has resigned – the second boss of a Christchurch City Council-owned company to step down within a week.

Onno Mulder leaves after 20 years with the business, joining in 2000 as manager of Citycare’s civil division.

After a $724,000 loss in 2019, the biggest in its history, Citycare is expected to be back in the black when its annual report is released next week.

Mulder said he was leaving at a time of the business experiencing “strong revenue and profit growth across all regions”.

“It feels like the right time for new leadership to take the business through its next growth phase.”

The announcement of his departure comes four days after that of Rob Jamieson, chief executive of Greater Christchurch’s lines company Orion.

Jamieson, who had been at Orion for 26 years and chief executive for nine, said it was the ideal time “to hand over the reins” after completing a recent review of company strategy.

Citycare, wholly owned by Christchurch City Council, delivers construction, maintenance and facility management services to more than two million New Zealanders.

It posted a $724,000 loss in 2018/19 but has had a much improved 2019/20, delivering a “solid” after-tax profit, a statement from the company said, with the company now in a “sound financial position and well-positioned for future growth”.

During Mulder’s time, which included 15 years as group chief executive, annual turnover rose from $40 million with a focus on Christchurch to $300m with a diverse range of operations across the country.

Board chair Bryan Jamison​ said Mulder’s “strong leadership” had seen the company mature into an industry leader, as well as improvements in diversity within the business.

Mulder said his time at the helm had been a “privilege”.

“I have led the organisation during a number of particularly turbulent times in New Zealand’s history when our services and support for our communities have never been needed more.

“During the 2010/11 Canterbury earthquakes and the current Covid pandemic it has been Citycare teams that have kept the towns and cities that we work in going. I have had a great team around me and I thank them for their support.”

Mulder will leave Citycare on October 16.