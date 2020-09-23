Backlash over whitebait for sale at $88 a kilo on Facebook

The post shows both fresh and frozen whitebait for sale.

A Facebook post advertising whitebait for sale at $88 a kilogram has sparked a backlash.

A post on the “Buy sell and trade Chch” page offered the tiny fish for $30 a pound ($66 a kilo) frozen or $40 a pound ($88/kg) fresh.

It did not specify the total volume available but an image showed several bags of frozen fish and fresh whitebait in buckets.

While legal, the sale of whitebait is widely frowned upon as four of the six species in the whitebait catch are classed as at-risk or threatened with extinction.

The Facebook advert left a bad taste in the mouths of many social media users, with a post on Reddit labelling it “appallingly greedy”.

“Don't care if selling whitebait is legal, pillaging our rivers of kilos just to sell for a prior profit is appallingly greedy, 4 of the 5 species of whitebait are endangered for f.... sake.”

John Hawkins/Stuff The management of whitebait is under review, but there are currently no catch limits and sales of the fish are allowed.

Several commenters called for a ban on sales of whitebait while others suggested reporting the advertiser to Inland Revenue and the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

“I hate seeing this so much. Only take what you need for 1 feed. Don't fill the freezer,” one comment read.

Another said the post was “gross”. “I love a whitebait fritter but I just won’t. We need to stop this.”

The management of whitebait is currently under review and the Department of Conservation received 11,000 submissions on its consultation document.

The proposed changes include designated safe havens for whitebait to spawn, a shorter whitebait season and the phasing out of whitebait exports and large-volume catch nets.

There are no plans to introduce a licensing system or ban the commercial sale of whitebait within New Zealand.

In the meantime, there are no catch limits for whitebait, but fishers are encouraged to keep their catch small and take only what they need.

According to DOC, those selling whitebait need to follow MPI’s regulations around whitebait and food safety, and pay tax on their earnings.

Forest and Bird freshwater advocate Tom Kay said although it was disappointing to see the whitebait for sale on Facebook, the public reaction was heartening.

“People actually find this pretty outrageous, and we’re expecting to see that come through when those submissions are made public,” he said.

Forest and Bird had been pushing for a catch limit, licensing system and some way of keeping track of what was caught where.

Other fisheries were monitored or had quota systems in place but whitebait management was a “black hole”.

“We really need the political parties to commit to doing something about it in the next term,” Kay said.

“Otherwise the risk is that the fishery collapses and, if that happens, we lose a part of the Kiwi way of life as well as the endangered species.”