Covid-19: Hospo business sales hold up despite pandemic drubbing

Linda and Anna Cywinski at the Gisborne restaurant they bought online from Germany. Ex-pats, existing operators and newbies are among those in the market for hospitality outlets despite the challenges posed by Covid-19

Linda Cywinski was so keen to realise her dream of owning a restaurant, she bought one in New Zealand from the other side of the world.

The 23-year-old recently returned from Germany with her family after more than a decade living overseas, and on Friday she and her mother and co-owner Anna re-opened the refurbished Marina restaurant in Gisborne.

Although Covid-19 has been tough on hospitality, business brokers report that sales of bars, cafes and restaurants are steady, and prices for good businesses are holding up well.

Buyers range from industry novices to old hands looking to expand by picking up bargains, and the market has been helped by Kiwis’ enthusiasm for eating out post-lockdown.

Cywinski, who did a hospitality degree in Switzerland, said they bought the Gisborne restaurant after a Face Time view tour with the owners, and its strong local clientele was part of the attraction.

Stats NZ figures show spending on food and beverage services hit rock bottom in April at $43m, shot up to $957m in July, before dipping again during Auckland’s return to alert levels 2 and 3.

September credit card spending in restaurants, cafes and takeaways reached $860m, up $1.9m on last year’s monthly figures, and ABC Business brokers managing director Chris Small said the market for hospitality businesses was a lot healthier than he had anticipated.

“We had expected a huge number of distressed hospo people coming to us and say, ‘things are not good, we want to sell.’ That hasn’t happened.”

Stuff-co-nz ABC Business Brokers employs about eight staff who specialise in selling Asian food businesses, and demand for them had not dropped.

Small said “vulture” buyers were “sniffing around” when they heard certain businesses were in trouble, waiting in the wings to pick up a bargain if they fell over.

While sales prices for some businesses may eventually go down between 5 and 15 per cent “we’re not talking about a 50 per cent drop and no one wanting to buy them.”

Clyth MacLeod brokers registered 1000 buyer enquiries for food retail businesses over a period of six weeks.

Managing director Glorianne Campbell said they were seeing many new prospective buyers, some of whom were hoping to take advantage of urgent sales.

supplied Business broker Glorianne Campbell said in terms of hospitality outlets up for sale, cafes outnumbered restaurants.

The NZ Restaurant Association has reported 80 businesses closures among members and Campbell said it was easier to find a new operator if the fit out remained in place.

“Stripped, empty tenancies are not ideal.”

She said those desperate to sell were mostly in the Auckland CBD which had been hard hit by major road works, the city rail link project, high rents and unrealistic landlords, and more office workers working from home.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff In the good times when overseas tourists were still coming, Regina Mendoza’s New Regent St sushi shop sold between $300 and $700 worth of sushi a day. But post-Covid, without overseas tourists, that fell to as little as $30.

Some central Christchurch hospitality operators are struggling too.

In New Regent St, sushi outlet Besuto Bites has been on the market since June, and shut its doors in July.

Owner Regina Mendoza was prepared to take half the $50,000 asking price but a recent offer fell through, and with the rent bills piling up, she is pinning her hopes on subleasing the premises.

On the other side of the Christchurch CBD, Cafe Valentino, a 30-year-old veteran of the hospo scene, has been bought by Aikman Group, which already owns suburban Aikmans Bar and Eatery and will this summer open rooftop bar in the restored Public Trust Building beside the Avon River.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Christchurch's Cafe Valentino recently changed hands after 30 years and new owners Frank van Schaijik and Jeremy Stevens are feeling positive about the future.

Group general manager Jeremy Stevens said the lack of overseas travel meant more money was being spent locally and Cafe Valentino had a loyal following.

“A number of operators have taken advantage of businesses that were struggling for cash buyers, but we weren’t like that, we were presented with an opportunity.”

In Taranaki Charmaine Kelly recently bought the lease for a hotel in Okato, south of New Plymouth, which she has re-opened as the Stony River House cafe.

Supplied Stony River House owner Charmaine Kelly took on the lease post-lockdown and has been open five weeks. The hotel in the historic premises at Okato south of New Plymouth closed back in March and Kelly has given the old building new life by opening a cafe and sprucing up the accommodation.

Having 20 years experience in hospitality, including managing a busy Mt Maunganui cafe, Kelly decided it was time to take the plunge with her own place.

She was heartened by the number of domestic travellers “doing the small towns” and support from the local community.

“People who have money want to spend it and I’ve heard a lot of people in hospo say it’s one of the best winters they’ve had.”