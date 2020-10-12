Auckland's Eden Park temporarily renamed Coopers Catch Park, after Kaikōura fish and chip shop

The country’s biggest sports ground, Eden Park, will be renamed Coopers Catch Park for a week to give a small Kaikōura fish and chip a promotional boost.

ASB Bank, the stadium’s banking partner, passed on temporary naming rights to Jason and Natasja Hill, owners of Coopers Catch fish and chip shop.

The business was hit hard by the Covid-19 travel restrictions, because the town is heavily dependent on tourism.

Jason Hill said this year had been especially tough as his five-year-old business had been recovering from the economic and emotional toll the Kaikōura earthquake had taken on his community.

“It honestly feels surreal that they’re renaming Eden Park after our small family business,” Hill said.

“It’s been a really tough year. The hardest thing is not knowing what’s going on and what might be around the corner because of Covid-19,” he said.

“Through the entire first lockdown I only had three days off because I was trying to prepare the business to operate under different levels.”

During the first level 4 lockdown in March, revenue dropped to nil but without rent relief the business continued to pay ongoing costs.

Natasja Hill said the wage subsidy was a huge help for the business which was able to retain all nine staff.

“They're part of the community. We know how hard it is for them and they rely on us to make good choices,” she said.

ASB business banking executive general manager Tim Deane said it wanted to gift the naming rights to a struggling small business to raise its profile and support the hospitality sector.

“Like most New Zealand businesses, Eden Park has been challenged to find ways to embrace the new normal to ensure we can continue to operate, innovate, and give back to the community,” Deane said.

He said the Hills’ fish and chip shop was selected for the resilience the business had shown.

“They were really focused on keeping staff because they realised their experienced staff were a central part of the business, and they're very community minded and have a strong sense of their place in Kaikōura,” he said.

Deane said this week-long promotion for the business would be significant as it could potentially become a tourist attraction.

Only ASB business customers were eligible.

“It’ll be a huge hit with the rugby fans. Which rugby fan going through the South Island is not going to make a stop at Coopers Catch?

“There is no doubt this type of PR will increase profile and increase their revenue line,” Deane said.

It was the first time the stadium had decided to hand over the naming rights temporarily.

Eden Parker chief executive Nick Sautner said Eden Park was not considering selling its naming rights again.

“This is unprecedented times and like all businesses Eden Park is looking to embrace the new normal,” Sautner said.

“We identified an opportunity to extract value during this challenging time but also to support a local business through our partnership with ASB.”

Soon after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that Auckland would join the rest of the country in moving to level 1, New Zealand Rugby confirmed that the second test, due to be played at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday, October 18, would go ahead.

The All Blacks drew 16-16 in their first test of the year against Australia in Wellington.