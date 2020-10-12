Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian buys into Kiwi wellness company Dose & Co

A free gift sent to reality TV star Khloe Kardashian with the hope of a mention on her Instagram page, has turned into the influencer buying a stake in New Zealand wellness company Dose & Co.

Kiwi nutritionist and food blogger Libby Matthews started Dose & Co with her brother Ryan Matthews last year to sell collagen supplement powders without fillers and fake sweeteners.

Almost 18 months later, Matthews has scored Kardashian, who has a following of more than 122 million on Instagram, to become Dose & Co’s brand ambassador and co-owner.

Dose & Co is part of Kiwi billionaire Mowbray siblings’ toy empire Zuru’s consumer business, Zuru Edge

Zuru Edge global content director Steven Fernandez said Matthews and Kardashian began talks after the reality TV star was impressed by some Dose & Co gifts she tried.

“I was looking into brands and speaking to experts around the world when I discovered Dose & Co. Once I tried the brand I quickly saw how easily it fit into my overall routine and lifestyle. I was so impressed by the ingredients, the results, and the vision, I knew I wanted to get more involved,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian said she bonded with Matthews over their post-pregnancy journey.

Instagram Libby Matthews, founder of Dose & Co.

“Libby gave birth to her daughter around the same time I gave birth to True and we both found collagen to be hugely helpful in the stages of post-pregnancy. Libby and I bonded over this journey and I loved how she was on a mission to make premium collagen accessible to more young mothers like us,” she said.

Dose & Co expected to launch in the United States on Tuesday and would retail for between US$25 to US$35 at Amazon, GNC, Target, and Wegmens Food Market.

While Fernandez did not disclose how much of the business Kardashian now owned, he said she would be involved in product development, marketing strategies and content direction.

Supplied Khloe Kardashian has bought a stake in Kiwi company Dose & Co and become its brand ambassador.

This partnership was expected to be “bigger” than Kardashian’s last major collaboration with a brand – US denim company Good American, which reportedly made US$1 million (NZ$1.5m) in sales on its first day.

In New Zealand Dose & Co started selling at supermarkets earlier this year.

According to Hopper HQ, Kardashian charged about US$480,000 (NZ$720,00) per sponsored Instagram post. Another Kiwi entrepreneur, Iyia Liu, said she once paid Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner $300,000 to feature her product in an Instagram post.