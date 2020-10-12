Kmart's $99 coffee machine outperforms $4500 espresso maker

Labour costs are the biggest contributor to the price of a cup of coffee. (First published January 2020)

A $99 coffee machine from Kmart has outperformed a $4500 espresso maker in testing by Consumer.

The Anko espresso machine scored higher than several more expensive models from big brands including DeLonghi, Miele and Breville.

With a score of 68 per cent, it finished ahead of a $4490 machine by Swiss company Jura and several others each priced at more than $1000.

Consumer tested 38 espresso machines, assessing them on taste, ease of use, milk frothing and temperature consistency.

READ MORE:

* Kmart's coffee machine, pie maker get the thumbs up in new consumer report, air fryer doesn't make the cut

* Shopping and sport can mix

* What you need to know before buying a coffee machine



Breville’s Barista Express, $796, took out the top spot, followed by the Sunbeam Mini Barista Espresso Machine, $289, and Breville The Dynamic Duo, $1799.

Unsplash Consumer tested 38 espresso machines, scoring them on taste, milk frothing, ease of use and temperature consistency.

The Consumer test found two issues with the Anko machine – it has no cup-warming plate or standby mode – but it comes highly recommended by Kmart shoppers.

The machine has an average 4.5 star rating on the retailer’s website, where it is currently sold out, with 141 reviewers leaving positive feedback.

Consumer’s findings echo those of the Australian consumer watchdog, Choice, which said the machine outperformed an AU$949 (NZ$1046) model on flavour and consistently pumped out hot coffees, as well as looking nice.

SUPPLIED Kmart's $99 Anko espresso machine outperformed big brands in a test by Consumer.

“It's a bit fiddly to use and doesn't have all the features of a high-end espresso machine – but if you're on a budget and you have your heart set on a manual machine, it's an option worth considering,” it said.

Consumer’s top five espresso machines