Where to next for New Zealand's ex-politicians?

Whether they suspect it now or not, the closing of the polls on Saturday will likely signal the end of the parliamentary line for several politicians.

And not everyone ejected from their cushy green seat will land on their feet at the UN, à la Helen Clark, or on every board in the land, in the manner of Sir John Key.

When three-term Wairarapa MP Georgina Beyer left Parliament (by choice) in 2007, life after politics proved difficult.

Beyer failed to make the shortlist for a position as a human rights commissioner, despite her high profile as New Zealand's first transgender mayor and MP, and her work promoting prostitution law reform and civil unions.

In 2009, the former chairwoman of Parliament's social services committee said she had been forced to accept the unemployment benefit for several months before selling her house to pay the bills.

Job searching can be demoralising if not done well, a recruitment expert says.

With even the lowliest MPs earning upwards of $140,000 in salary and allowances in 2007, the sudden change in circumstance must have been a jolt.

Despite the challenges, Beyer said her situation was “not a fall from grace ... but certainly a tumble off the pedestal."

Jane Kennelly, business relationship director at Frog Recruitment, said whether they left of their own volition or had no other choice, the mark of a true professional was seen when people exited their post.

While some would skip out the Beehive doors, others would be feeling the pressure.

For them, Kennelly had some hints on managing the financial and emotional upheaval of sudden unemployment.

Plan your finances

Everyone’s financial situation was different and a few variables, like length of political service, would come into play for recently-ex politicians, Kennelly said.

But given the time of year – pre-Christmas – she advised job seekers to avoid big ticket items and develop a “worst case scenario” contingency plan.

Kennelly also suggested enjoying a low-cost Kiwi summer (not that any of us have much choice this year) and taking some time to process the change.

SUPPLIED Jane Kennelly, business relationship director at Frog Recruitment, says while some freshly-dismissed politicians will skip out the Beehive doors, others will feel under pressure.

Beware of the emotional upheaval

“Losing your job or seat can lead to many stressors – financial, health, mental wellbeing, family, low self-esteem, self-doubt and job search blues,” Kennelly said.

To make the emotional rollercoaster a little easier on the stomach and the mind, she recommended starting an exercise routine to keep energy levels up and boost overall mental health.

”Ask for family support, don't try and go it alone. Strong family support will help you bounce back faster than struggling on your own.”

Talking to a trusted adviser could also help with finding new career directions.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Three-term Wairarapa MP Georgina Beyer described her life after Parliament as “not a fall from grace... but certainly a tumble of the pedestal.” (File photo)

Network

The old adage that 70 per cent of positions aren’t advertised is still true, Kennelly said, making “network worth” invaluable.

The higher up the parliamentary totem pole a politician once sat, the larger and potentially more influential their network.

For those with some network building to do, Kennelly recommended a business card with contact details and LinkedIn address included.

Sure, you’ll have to print your own now that you’re schlepping it with the common folk but, as anyone who’s ever freelanced knows, it’s a worthwhile exercise.

Kennelly also suggested having a professional spruce up that LinkedIn profile, making sure it’s optimised and easy for potential employers to find.

For screentime of a different kind, get social. Some politicians use social media well (take a bow, Jacinda Ardern and Chris Bishop), while others miss the mark.

Being active with posts, following people and organisations you admire could boost a flagging profile.

Stuff Then Prime Minister John Key, left, meets with UN Development Programme administrator Helen Clark in New York in 2013.

Design your job search strategy

According to the Frog “Talentology” team, job searching can be demoralising when not done well.

However, as Air New Zealand pilots discovered when confronted with their left-field situation, executed well it can all work out.

Three simple tips:

Refresh your CV. After three, six, nine or however many years Winston Peters has been in Parliament, it’s likely to have become stale.

Customise each job application, highlighting core strengths and transferable skills.

Apply directly to employers or through trustworthy recruitment agencies.

Career guidance

Having another perspective can assist define a pathway and career plan. There are experts out there, whose job it is to do just this.

“Ask for referrals because a good one is worth its weight in gold,” Kennelly said.