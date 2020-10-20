Meat industry should change pay structure to keep migrants, MBIE says

Silver Fern Farms head of sustainability Justin Courtney says without halal slaughtermen the business can’t supply the “crucial" Middle East market.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment says the meat industry should pay its migrants fixed-rate salaries to keep them in New Zealand.

This comes after the Meat Industry Association raised concerns that some 80 skilled halal processing workers and at least 260 other essential meat workers were due to leave New Zealand next year when their Essential Skills Work Visas expire – potentially slowing down production at 42 halal processing plants throughout the country.

Under current immigration policies, migrants who earn below median wage ($25.50 an hour) are considered low-skilled workers and must step down for 12 months before being allowed to apply for the same three-year work visa again.

Acting immigration policy manager Andrew Craig said slaughterers were generally paid above median wage, but their pay included piece rates, which were not guaranteed and therefore not taken into account when Immigration New Zealand calculated a job’s pay rate.

“Generally, employers who are concerned about losing workers, who are in New Zealand, due to the stand-down period, can support these workers to get Essential Skills visas without a stand-down period by paying at or above the median wage, provided there are no New Zealanders available to do the work,” Craig said.

Meat Industry Association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said the industry was asking INZ and MBIE to work piece rates into visa criteria.

Piece rates were a long-standing agreement in the meat industry and the unions were supportive of the structure, she said.

“We wouldn’t want to be messing around with a formula that works for our workforce,” Karapeeva said.

“Pushing for a blanket increase would be difficult.”'

Supplied Meat Industry Association chief executive officer Sirma Karapeeva says the industry prefers hiring New Zealanders, but there simply aren’t enough Kiwi halal slaughtermen to keep up with demand.

Silver Fern Farms head of sustainability Justin Courtney said the businesses migrant halal slaughtermen were paid under a union agreement on the same terms as its local seasonal staff in those roles.

“We just don’t have enough qualified and certified halal staff in New Zealand to fill these specialist roles across our sites,” he said.

The halal meat workers came with a unique skill set, allowing the company to sell to the Middle East, as well as Muslim customers in New Zealand and around the world, Courtney said.

On top of usual competency requirements, halal slaughtermen must demonstrate knowledge of Shariah Law before they can gain certification from the Ministry of Primary Industries.

Silver Fern Farms operates two processing plants in Southland, in Kennington and Waitane.

More than 45 per cent of New Zealand’s total red meat exports were halal certified, Karapeeva said.

Increasing demand for halal export products had created a high need for certified practising Muslim processing people, she said.

“While we recruit as many as we can domestically, it significantly falls short of our need. That means we have no option but to look to migrants to fill some 150 roles each year.”

Blue Sky Meats chief executive Todd Grave said the company restarted its halal slaughtering in August and the company has managed to recruit the halal slaughtermen needed for this season.

Most of them were New Zealand citizens, he said, but he still shared the industry’s concerns about access to skilled migrants.

“[The] ability to recruitment them and then the ongoing visa renewal requirements are difficult, resource-consuming and uncertain,” Grave said.

Since 2202, Karapeeva said, the industry had been granted an annual Approval in Principle to bring 145 halal processing people from overseas to fill the sustained shortfall.

“We are actively working on a workforce development strategy to widen the training pipeline in New Zealand, but this relies on certainty of production and our existing halal workforce is a critical aspect of this,” she said.

Negotiations with MBIE for a Sector Agreement to streamline future migration of halal processing people and do away with the annual AIPs had been put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Karapeeva said.

Craig said sector agreements were currently paused, but the Government continued to monitor and review immigration settings.