US liquor giant Jack Daniel's owner buys Kiwi drinks company Part Time Rangers

Brown-Forman Corporation, one of the United States’ biggest spirits and wine businesses, has bought New Zealand drinks company Part Time Rangers.

Brothers William and Oliver Deane started the business from their family kitchen two years ago and have since grown the drinks company to offering six RTD products. The business donates 10 per cent of its profits to wildlife preservation project.

“When we started Part Time Rangers,...we hoped that there was a community out there that shared our passion for good-tasting natural drinks that helped make the planet a better place,” the brothers said in a statement.

“Our growth since then has exceeded our wildest dreams, and the sale of the business to Brown-Forman will now allow our mission to grow.”

The 150-year-old US liquor giant Brown-Forman, which owns Jack Daniel’s, Finlandia, Woodford Reserve, and el Jimador, bought Part Time Rangers for an undisclosed sum after “many months” of discussions.

Supplied Part Time Rangers founders Oliver and William Deane will remain with the company under the new ownership.

The brothers would remain with the company and continue its mission and commitment to charitable support of wildlife conservation and environmental preservation projects, their statement said.

Earlier this year Part Time Rangers named a baby rhinoceros in Botswana Ashley Bloomfield, the name of New Zealand’s Director General of Health.

The company donated almost $40,000 to support the animal during its youth.