Avoiding economic groundhog day: what may dog us in 10 years if we don't raise our game

New Zealand has tonnes to be grateful for of course.

Strong exports mean the country is continuing to pay its way in the world, with government debt and unemployment still relatively low.

But take away the Covid crisis and our biggest economic worries appear stuck in a loop.

Low productivity growth, unaffordable housing – and of course fears over climate change and our ageing population – appear intractable.

Are these the problems that we will still be facing in three or 10 years time, or perhaps something worse?

Ganesh Nana, research director of Business and Economic Research Limited, believes three years – our parliamentary term – is too short to effect much change.

”The challenges have been with us for a while and really haven’t changed that much despite the Covid situation.

“The two big ones I’d put out there are the response to climate change, and inequality which is clearly related to the housing crisis or situation – call it what you like.”

John Bisset/Stuff By 2030, our trading connections may have changed, with Asia’s importance cemented and Africa on the rise.

Like many, Nana is concerned that the monetary response to Covid, including the $100 billion earmarked for quantitative easing, has exacerbated the housing problem by pushing asset prices even higher.

“The challenge for the next three years is to take the housing issue a lot more urgently and head on, rather than tinkering at the edge,” he says.

“We have done the tinkering for the last 10 to 15 years and that hasn’t worked, so I think we are going to have to look at policies that are not conventional.”

That could involve the Reserve Bank directly funding government expenditure “whether that be to lift productivity or put roofs over people”, he believes.

“It has got to be direct intervention in a lot of things; in building houses, in ensuring developers are building houses across the market spectrum and not just at the top end, and intervention in the rental market – whether that means direct controls I don’t know.”

Rents are clearly out kilter with incomes and subsidised through the taxpayer by the accommodation supplement which reinforces inequality, he says.

One way or another something is simply going to have to give within the next 10 years, he argues.

”Either we do it in a measured way or we go down a path none of us want,” he says.

”From an economic perspective, the current economic situation when you are looking at house price to income ratios that are well in excess of six, is just unsustainable.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Economist Ganesh Nana says the housing crisis will look different in 10 years as, by then, something will have had to give.

If there is a “business as usual” administration for the next three years, we will be in a worse situation at the end of it, he says.

But in regard to climate change as well as housing, it is not just what interventions take place over those three years that matter, but the “signal about what has got to happen over the next 10 years and beyond”, he says.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner says you could take “a glass half full” view that if we have the same problems in three years time, we might not be in such a bad place.

Looking at what be thrown up by Covid, deglobalisation, climate change, geopolitics and geological instability, if we are still talking about the same problems in three years, Zollner says she would take that as a “win”.

“You have got to be careful what you wish for with housing,” she says.

“On balance you don’t really want prices to go up or down.”

A key question over the three to 10 year timeframe is what tourism will look like, she says.

“Some people are saying it will bounce back incredibly fast because of pent-up demand and some people are saying it is never going to be the same again.

“And there are those who say we shouldn’t want it to because of climate change.”

If New Zealand was going to be looking for “nice to have” problems it would be how we could curb tourism volumes and get the most value out of it, she says.

Rosa Woods/Stuff ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner says that we if we are only stuck with the “same old problems”, she would count that as a win.

Nana can’t see inflation making the list of New Zealand’s top economic problems in ether three or 10 years.

But Zollner says at some point the assumption that inflation isn’t a worry is going to be wrong, and it is not clear how well-placed the world will be to cope when that happens, given the levels of debt.

“There is also the question of all of the cans that have been kicked down the road. What is going to happen when we drive into that pile of cans?”

Overseas, the mess under the carpet is building up in the form of “zombie companies” that are limping along for now but which have no prospects of servicing their debts in the long run.

“In the worst case scenario they all fall over at once when interest rates rise, and then you have got a real recession on your hands,” Zollner says.

In New Zealand, the issue has more been people continuing to funnel money into housing rather than productive investments, she says.

“What we know is we are seeing people taking risks they don’t understand with extremely elevated house prices and extremely elevated levels of debt, and we know those things can get you into trouble down the track.

“There is no question that the short-term fix for what we are facing at the moment is increasing some long-term risks,” she says.

“At some point central banks will no longer have the ability to keep interest rates low beyond the very near term and then all that debt is going to be problem.”

Some countries including the United States already have the highest levels of inequality since the 1920s and the Covid crisis has made that worse “at a rate of knots”, Zollner says.

“The poorest, most vulnerable people have been absolutely smacked. They are the ones who work in retail and hospitality and who have tenuous job security anyway and they are the ones bearing the brunt of it.

“So inequality is expanding even more rapidly than it normally does in a recession.”

New Zealand hasn’t had quite the same growth in income inequality because of Working for Families, but wealth inequality has become more extreme, she says.

The extent to which economic and political stability go hand-in-hand might have been become forgotten, Zollner says.

Supplied Housing is one reason New Zealand has little hope of being more equal in three years time.

“That is why some commentators are saying we have to get the fiscal stimulus delivered promptly.

“At some point you end up in the South African situation, but you can’t keep building a bigger and bigger fence with more and more barbed wire.

“No matter how much money you have got, we are all in this together to some extent.”

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen agrees productivity growth, unaffordable housing, climate change and our ageing population will still be “front and centre” in three years time.

“The question is whether we will have actually made any progress.

“Housing is an interest one because although consent numbers have gone well, the Government’s ability to support and intervene in the market has been woefully inadequate,” Olsen says.

“The challenge is going to remain whether we keep talking about some of the inequalities that exist in New Zealand or make some change on them.”

Talk so far had failed shift the dial, and in three years time New Zealand would either be in the exact same position or more unequal, he forecast.

Given the likelihood of higher unemployment, another of the big questions facing New Zealand in thee years will be the country’s skills and migration settings, he says.

“That is going to be probably quite an uncomfortable conversation because we always try and put it off.

“But we need to have a serious conversation about who is coming into New Zealand, what skills they are bringing and what support needs to be provided to get Kiwis into work.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Infometrics economist Brad Olsen says that if we don’t address the financial implications of an ageing population within 10 years, we probably never will.

In three years and maybe even in 10 years, New Zealand would be fretting about debt; “where it is, what we are spending, what we want to achieve and how we claw it back”, he says.

“Is it through changes to government spending or increases to the tax base?

“I think those are going to remain live discussions over the next term of government.”

If we make the books add up, we can still expect a wider conversation about New Zealand’s place in the world in 10 years, Olsen forecasts.

“Over that time we are going to see massive changes in the geopolitical scene and the wider global economy.

“But that stage the importance of Asia will be well-cemented and you may well be seeing signs of Africa really starting to move ahead, so we will want to keep our eyes wide open.”

By 2030, the country will have had to address the issues surrounding the ageing population and what that means for superannuation and the government finances, he says.

“Or we will have buried our heads in the sand to such as extent that we are just going to have to pay through the nose for it.”

Is there anything we can do to speed up the develop of policies to deal with issues that we know aren’t going away?

Olsen notes governments often shy away from sharing free and frank advice from officials.

“Perhaps we need to flip that on its head and say, ‘we as a country need to have some free and frank discussions’ – not about the small policies but about those larger and more long-term shifts.”