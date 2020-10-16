Milk company to search man's email account for corporate secrets

An infant milk formula producer has been granted leave in the Employment Court to search a man’s email account for its own corporate secrets.

The move follows Mataura Valley Milk and another company, Happy Valley Milk, being granted leave in early September to search the laptop of Graham Scott for documents that may contain their confidential information.

On September 25, Mataura Valley Milk applied to the Employment Court to vary those search orders to permit the inspection of emails, and attachments, found in Graham Scott’s Yahoo email account.

A second interlocutory judgement of Judge KG Smith was released on the same day.

It says the application seeks to vary the existing orders by authorising the independent computer expert, Campbell McKenzie, to inspect the emails and attachments in the Yahoo account and, from that work, to produce a schedule which he and Mataura Valley Milk’s chief executive, Bernard May, are to be permitted to review.

The variation to the search order was granted, with conditions.

A hearing into an application to vary a search order, leave to join a party or to intervene, was initially held at the Employment Court in Christchurch on August 10. Mataura Valley Milk applied to inspect the documents and Happy Valley Nutrition Ltd applied to be joined as a third party or to be granted leave to intervene.

Happy Valley Nutrition Ltd’s chief executive Greg Wood explained its plan to construct a premium milk product plant that would compete with Mataura Valley Milk Ltd.

He explained that Scott was engaged by his company as an independent contractor between March 23 and September 23, 2020.

The laptop used by Scott had on it a significant amount of Happy Valley Nutrition Ltd’s confidential information, including the basis-of-design of its proposed plant and design metrics, many of which were developed before Scott was engaged by the company.

While Happy Valley Nutrition Ltd was yet to build a plant, much of the information Wood was concerned about was described as being advantageous to a competitor.

Court documents show that in the initial search, six USB drives, two laptops and two hard copy documents were seized.

Mataura Valley Milk operates an infant nutrition formula plant at McNab, near Gore.