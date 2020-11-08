Where have thousands of redundant tourism workers gone?

Zak Ainsworth a former kayak guide and operations manager has now switched careers to working at Countdown supermarket.

Covid-19 dealt a cruel blow to kayak guide Zak​ Ainsworth’s​ career.

The 28-year-old is one of thousands of tourism staff laid off since the border closure, and he has gone from shepherding overseas tourists around the pristine waters of the Abel Tasman National Park to stacking supermarket shelves in the Motueka Countdown.

According to Statistics NZ, between the March and September quarters, the number of people employed in the tourism-related industries fell by 30,500 or 11 per cent.

Jobs affected ran the gamut from accommodation, hospitality, and visitor attractions to passenger transport.

Ainsworth is grateful to have secured the supermarket shifts, even though they pay $6 an hour less than his old job as operations manager at R&R Kayaks.

“The biggest challenge is swallowing your pride ... any income is better than nothing,” he says.

Supplied Zak Ainsworth will return to part-time work at R&R Kayaks in Marahau this summer if visitor numbers pick up, but he’s also giving more thought to a long term goal of training as a firefighter.

He counts himself lucky that his partner, a former kayak guide now holding down two nannying jobs, helps pay the bills, but it still feels strange spending his days indoors, totally unaware of the weather outside.

“It’s weird … I’m used to checking the forecast six times throughout the day, and always keeping an eye on it, you’re always worrying about your [kayaking] clients.”

Such stories are familiar territory for Matt Stenton, programme manager for Go With Tourism, a website matching redundant tourism workers, more than 700 of them since lockdown, with potential employers.

Supplied Britt Gawith has found a new job after being made redundant from her marketing position with AJ Hackett Bungy. “The big thing is realising that this is not your fault, it’s not personal, that’s a really big think to remind yourself of.”

He says middle management tourism jobs are often the first to go “because the higher ups could take on more responsibility and the lower people didn’t cost as much.”

Britt Gawith was not among the AJ Hackett Bungy staff whose jobs were saved by an eleventh hour $5.1 million grant from the Government, and she lost her Auckland marketing position of two-and-a-half years.

“It was really rough seeing so many people going through the same thing, it was an unsettling and scary time.”

Putting a CV together made Gawith​ realise her sales and organisational skills were transferable, and along with another three experienced “tourism refugees” she was picked up by Tomahawk, an Auckland-based marketing company specialising in the tourism industry.

Supplied Go with Tourism programme director Matt Stenton ended up working at McDonalds after he lost his TV production job during the global financial crisis in 2008. He says displaced tourism workers need to consider taking “stepping stone” positions to survive financially.

Women appear to have born the brunt of Covd-19-related job losses. Stats NZ quarterly figures released last week recorded 19,700 fewer women employed in tourism, compared with 10,800 fewer men.

Ex-travel agent Claire Jones spent months desperately searching for work before her post on Neighbourly cracked the job drought and led to customer service jobs with two different call centres.

“I’ve gone from a career of 22 years in travel to selling stuff I don’t really know much about.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Last year travel agents employed 5000 people. While there have been widespread job losses, a Government scheme to help cover the cost of refunding customers’ cancelled travel has saved some workers.

“It’s not my ideal job but it’s work. The fact that people still want me feels quite good.”

Stenton says some laid off tourism workers are reluctant to return to the industry because of a perceived lack of job security.

"What happens if we go into another lockdown, have [employers] taken that into consideration, or will they be the first to go because they were the last ones on?

“They’re worried if something goes wrong with a community outbreak or international borders don't open up, they’re going to go.”

Supplied Former pilot Troy Barakat has set up a forestry contracting business after losing his job with an airline.

Cockpit to forestry to farming

After six years as a commercial pilot Troy Barakat​ made his last flight at the controls of a Boeing 737 in March, and he is unsure if he will ever return.

During lockdown he and long time friend Pieter​ Dorssers​ set up South Waikato Planting, a silviculture company doing tree planting, thinning and weed control.

Despite no prior experience in forestry, they did their homework and now employ a foreman and five workers.

“It’s hard challenging work in some pretty challenging conditions, I’ve done a few days out there with them and it definitely hurt the old pilot hands.”

Barakat took a fixed term contact with Hamilton flying school L3, but with a young family to support, he was nervous about remaining in aviation, a feeling that proved well-founded in the wake of news the school is likely to close in February with the loss of 170 jobs.

iStock More than 4000 Air New Zealand staff, about a third of the airline’s workforce, have lost their jobs since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 1000 others have taken voluntary periods of leave without pay or reduced hours.

In September, he became the assistant manager of a Fonterra Farm Source store in Te Awamutu.

It means commuting about 900km a week from home in Te Kauwhata, but the opportunity to work for an established company offering a good career options was too good to pass up.

“The retail aspect is a bit different, but the customer service stuff and the people management is transferable from when I was a pilot and a flight instructor.”

Having a dairy farming background and growing up in Te Awamutu eased the transition, and being smart about finances helped cope with the shock of a significant drop in income.

“Some [pilots] have built these elaborate lifestyles and had a quite a bit of debt. They’re struggling to find ways to cover that, and are looking for high-end jobs they’re not qualified for.”

Quitting flying was a wrench, but Barakat is realistic about getting back into it.

“I honestly don’t see the aviation industry fully recovering for quite some time, and when it does there will be guys 20 years more experienced than me who will take the lesser entry level jobs.”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Jamie Kuek was made redundant from his tourism job and is now making Treebrush Apothecary skin crams in his home kitchen.

Skin in the game

Jamie Kuek​ also went down the business route after being laid off from his job as a graphic and web designer at a Queenstown tour company.

He was already running Treebrush​ Apothecary as a side hustle, making skin care creams in his home kitchen using natural ingredients, such as kawakawa.

The Chooice​ website promoting New Zealand-made products kicked started sales and while not quite making enough to live off, “I’m not far off it.”

Kuek​ may do more freelance graphics work, but is not keen on returning to tourism. “Not unless there are massive changes, less exploitation of workers and the environment, less focus on ruthlessly making money for the sake of it.”

Supplied Former flight attendant Long Shi misses his old work colleagues as he knuckles down to studying IT.

Flying a desk

After five years as a long haul flight attendant, Long Shi is three months into a bachelor of information technology at Weltec​, using his redundancy as a spring board into a new career in programming and software development.

“It was clear over recent years that the airline industry had moved digital in a major way, customers book flights from their mobile phones, use electronic boarding passes, and you can even order your coffee in the lounge via an app. I could also see internal processes increasingly become automated and that really inspired me to study IT.”

Shi says the need to get out of the house led him to choose face-to-face classes ahead of online courses, although he admits that sitting in a classroom all day was a struggle after flying around the world for a living. “I miss the people.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Sunil Siraboina lost his job in tourism but he is one of the lucky ones, and was last month rehired by Scenic Hotel Group.

The rehiring cycle

“Ten years, six months and 21 days.”

Sunil Siraboina​ knows exactly how long he worked for the Scenic Hotel group being made redundant from the Queenstown hotel he managed.

Laying off all but eight of 65 staff in Queenstown was “a painful process,” as was applying for about 40 jobs all over the country.

Siraboina made it to the final interview for a position in Auckland, only to have it cancelled as a result of the second lockdown.

Three months after being laid off, it was a huge relief to get a phone call from his old employer offering him a manager’s job in Christchurch at the Heartland Hotel Cotswold, and in October Siraboina, his wife and children moved north.

Since shedding 400 jobs in a June restructuring, the Scenic Hotel Group has taken on about 80 people but HR manager Craig Binnie says just under half were former employees.

“We’ve lost people to other industries that seemed more secure than tourism. That’s another big threat to our workforce.”

Supplied Ngāi Tahu Tourism is slowly increasing staffing as businesses put into hibernation begin operating again.

At present about 70 per cent of the 400 jobs advertised on Go With Tourism are in tourism and hospitality, and Stenton expects that to continue climbing as more businesses rehire, particularly hotels.

“Each day we get three or four companies ringing us saying, ‘hey we need people.’”

In May Ngāi Tahu Tourism’s work force went from 348 kaimahi to just 39, but it will be back up to 148 when mothballed businesses and the new All Black Experience open in December.

But Stenton believes there is a very real risk of experienced tourism workers who have found better paid jobs less prone to seasonal fluctuations quitting the industry for good, so he is encouraging employers to keep in touch with ex-staff in hopes of winning them back.

“Passion and loyalty to the industry can only go so far when you’re not being supported.

“When the international tap is turned back on it will take some time, but my concern is that we won't have people with the right skill set.”