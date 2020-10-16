Man's best friend costing a fortune

Man’s best friend is costing a fortune, with one unlucky pup running up a $15,000 bill after eating a sock.

Southern Cross Pet Insurance has released details of its most expensive claims for the year to June and revealed it is paying out almost $1 million a month for sick and injured animals.

Among the more costly claims were an English springer with an autoimmune condition and a German wire-haired pointer cross which needed surgery after eating a sock.

While the $15,000 bill to remove the stray sock was an anomaly, claims related to pets ingesting odd items were all too common for insurers.

AA Pet Insurance marketing manager Becky McQuoid said what looked like a harmless everyday object to humans could be much more appetising to a pet.

Man's best friend is costing a fortune, with Southern Cross paying out almost $1 million a month in pet insurance claims.

“One of the more surprising claims happened on two occasions where dogs ate hair ties.

“While you might expect a hair tie to ‘resurface’ naturally, in both cases the poor pet needed surgery to remove the hair tie to the cost of roughly $1500.”

But it wasn’t just dogs receiving a hefty vet bill.

Three cat owners claimed more than $8000 each through Southern Cross last year, including Auckland’s Neil Manilal.

Manilal’s two-year-old moggie, George, was left with a large puncture wound and a pelvic injury after being attacked by a dog just prior to the start of lockdown in March.

After surgery and two weeks in “hospital”, George was discharged but developed an infection and went “feral” due to severe pain, Manilal said.

After further surgery, he was finally on the mend.

SUPPLIED Neil Manilal’s cat, George, was left with a large puncture wound, a pelvic injury and an almost $12,000 bill after being attacked by a dog.

His care, including CT scans, surgery, treatment and two weeks of specialist care, came to almost $12,000.

SCPI general manager Anthony McPhail said the number of pets the organisation insured had increased more than 20 per cent on the previous year.

“Companion animals can suffer a broad range of health problems arising from illnesses or accidents. Much like humans, it can be an expensive business restoring the patient to health,” he said.

“Knowing your pet is covered can be a comfort to pet owners when their furry family member needs medical treatment.”

The Companion Animals in New Zealand survey, released last month, confirmed Kiwis were a nation of pet lovers.

The search revealed 41 per cent of households had a cat and 34 per cent owned a dog.

The survey also found that 88 per cent of cat and dog owners believed taking injured or sick animals to the vet was a very important part of pet ownership.

In the 12 months to June 30, SCPI provided cover for more than 43,000 Kiwi pets and paid out $11.41 million in claims.

AA Pet Insurance has more than 5500 policy holders and has paid out on more than 2200 claims since it was established in 2018.