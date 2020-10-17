NZ Post hikes YouShop prices, scraps US economy option

New Zealand Post is increasing prices for its YouShop service as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact international air freight.

YouShop allows customers to receive online purchases otherwise unable to be shipped to New Zealand by providing a UK or US delivery address.

The items can then be sent on to New Zealand.

From November 1, the cost of shipping a parcel via YouShop will increase from $4.75 per 500 grams to $7.50 per 500g.

READ MORE:

* NZ Post makes $6 million profit as post-lockdown parcel volumes surge

* Subscription Billing and Payment Information

* NZ Post ramps up services with new Christchurch depot



To help offset the increase in freight charges, the YouShop handling fee will be reduced from $12.50 to $10.

The Covid-19 surcharge of $2 per 500g, introduced earlier this year, will also be dropped.

John Hawkins/Stuff New Zealand Post is making changes to its YouShop service.

The changes mean the cost of sending a 1 kilogram parcel via YouShop’s standard service will increase from $22 at pre-Covid rates to $25.

Charges for a 2 kilogram parcel will increase from $31.50 to $40.

In an email to customers, NZ Post said the changes were due to the continued impact of Covid-19 on airlines.

The mass suspension and cancellation of flights had resulted in reduced cargo capacity and increased freight charges, it said.

With the situation not expected to return to normal “for some time”, it had had to review its services.

As well as the changes to standard YouShop pricing, NZ Post will also discontinue the YouShop USA economy service, which offers cheaper shipping with slightly longer delivery times.

From November, target delivery for all YouShop items will be eight to 12 days from the date of payment.