How to avoid the sting of a parking fine

OPINION: There has been a lot in the news about private parking fines recently, and much of it seems to suggest the gods of the parking lot are mistreating consumers.

At MoneyHub, we’re inundated with desperate pleas from disgruntled drivers looking for help in their appeal. However, rather than addressing the consequences, the time has come to look at the cause.

Today I’m outlining five must-know steps to avoid parking breaches altogether by playing by the rules. If you’re a chancer, forgetful or almost always running late, this guide is for you.

Know this first:

Car parks at shopping malls, hospitals, supermarkets, strip malls and undeveloped squares-in-the-middle-of-town are private property and generally run by private car park companies on behalf of the property owners.

The local council usually administers anything “on the street”. This guide is concerned with private car parks which tend to be operated by well-known companies such as Wilson Parking, Care Park and Secure Parking.

Step 1: Know what type of car park you’re entering and how long you can stay.

This sounds basic, but many have got into trouble here. If it’s private (i.e. you’re parked in a mall or middle-of-town building or off-street section), it’s essential to anticipate that there’s going to be a limit of time you can stay even if it says “free parking”.

Most importantly, that limit will be strictly enforced. Very few people read the fine print, but in the world of parking, you must play by the master’s rules.

If it says 90 minutes, you don’t have “about” 90 minutes, you have precisely 90 minutes.

Step 2: Decide how long you’ll stay and stick to it.

It may be common sense, but this is where many people fall foul of the parking enforcement team. If you’ve paid for two hours, come back in two hours or less.

If it’s a free park, come back within the stated time limit. Don’t risk flouting this rule – picking up that coffee-to-go when you’re already close to overstaying can be your downfall.

It sounds neurotic, but setting a timer on your phone to count down with a buffer period means you have a “kill time” before getting back.

When it comes to avoiding parking breach fees, military precision is good to have. Apps can assist – private operators like Wilson have rolled out apps like Parkmate, which helps de-risk this step.

You can set a “start/stop” session, or you can set reminders if you are buying a set amount of time. The app will send you a message to remind you your time is running out, making it easy for you to top up from wherever you are.

Step 3: Take a photo of your ticket, pay by plate e-receipt, and double-check your licence plate.

Paying is one thing, but proving you have paid can be another if you find yourself in breach (rightly or wrongly).

Many parking spaces (both private and public) are now pay-by-plate. Pay-and-display is phasing out, so there’s an added risk if you incorrectly enter your vehicle’s number plate.

The difference between entering YU4328 when you should have entered in YU4329 means a breach notice – there’s no “close enough” on private parking.

To avoid small mistakes, have a photo of your plate handy so that you can enter it in character-by-character. Double-check the details before you pay, and you can’t go wrong.

Step 4: Be back on time.

This is the golden rule to avoiding post-parking hassle. Unless you like driving off utterly annoyed, come back before your time is up – every time. You will never be charged a penalty if you comply with the time limit.

Step 5: Know about the rookie errors that catch many a driver out.

So, you’ve attentively followed steps one to four and still had a breach notice issued? How is this even possible? Frustratingly, it can happen. Here are some examples and what you need to know:

You move your car but still exceed the total time. We’ve read many cases of someone moving their car multiple times as they shop in a mega-mall, only to find that they’ve exceeded the time limit. If it says four hours free, it means four hours in total in the area. Four hours and two minutes despite parking in five different spaces give grounds for breach notices.

You pay the wrong machine. For example, you park off-street and see a parking machine on the street and use it. Surprisingly, this does happen. Parking machines are always on-site; you won’t need to cross a public footpath to find one.

Your parking app freezes or fails. Don’t leave the car park until you know the payment has been taken and your e-receipt issued. Apps crash, payments get declined – treat the app like a Lotto app and make sure your details are confirmed and processed. If in doubt, call the parking company to double-check – being proactive is essential.

You made a parking faux pas. You parked across two car park spaces, in a disabled spot (without a permit), a reserved spot or something similar. If this is you, you’re tempting fate and breach notices await the naughty cars that get caught.

Most importantly, if you’re an “I’ll chance it” and “I hope I don’t get a ticket” kind of person, trouble will always find your car.

Parking wardens exist to enforce the terms and conditions of parking. Just like you’d be unsympathetic to a child who continuously gets into trouble for being late to school, a financial penalty awaits those who want to risk it.

In summary, my must-know checklist to avoiding those pesky parking fees are as follows:

Be aware of where you’re parking

Decide the time you need and consider buying a little extra to be safe

Download a parking app

Double-check your purchase

Return on time

If you take risks, you will be caught sooner or later.

Christopher Walsh is the founder of MoneyHub.co.nz, and, fortunately, is yet to fall foul of the rules of private car parking.