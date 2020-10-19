Labour's promised tax hike may create rush to tax lawyers

Dust has barely settled on the Labour Party's election triumph but some in the business sector are already urging fresh policies to fuel economic growth. Critics of Labour's campaign say it was light on substance. But some international analysis suggests New Zealand's success with the Covid-19 pandemic means its business leaders can act with more confidence than in most nations.

Labour's landslide win in the general election could put tax back on the agenda and see more high earning businesses restructuring their tax affairs.

Professor Craig Elliffe, of Auckland University’s law faculty, says the party's promise to raise the tax rate for those earning above $180,00 from 33 to 39 per cent will likely see a heightened number of company owners looking for ways around it.

And while the impact on business people would be muted, it would affect many executives and top public servants.

‘’There will be an awful lot of just ordinary higher paid salary and wage earners who have no control over their remuneration.’’

While it’s unclear when the new tax rate will come in, some tax advisers are expecting it to be April 1 next year.

Estimates are that while it will only affect about 2 per cent of taxpayers, the tax would hit about 70,000 people, including public servants, MPs and people offering personal services like dentists and doctors.

The business community would be largely protected. PwC tax partner Geof​ Nightingale said he was expecting ‘’a modest wave of restructuring activity’’ and company incorporations as a result.

Phil Reid/Stuff Robin Oliver says only high earning executives will be affected by Labour’s plan.

But Greg Thompson, Grant Thornton’s national director of business advisory and tax, warned the real impact could be an outsized effect on business attitudes.

“The danger of this psyche shift we’re about to see is the poor decisions people will make to avoid higher taxes – many people, particularly entrepreneurs and sole traders will be thinking to themselves, ‘Why should I bust my hump just to pay more tax?'

Thompson said the present tax rate, unchanged since being reduced by National in 2010, was 33 per cent for those earning above $70,000, and that had been considered fair by the business community.

Company owners had shifted their focus away from structuring and saving their tax, to growing their businesses.

“Now, the change in the headline rate will bring tax back onto the agenda for many businesses, regardless of whether they actually face the increased tax charge or not.''

SUPPLIED Professor Craig Elliffe says the tax gap could well see a rush to escape higher tax.

But tax consultant Robin Oliver, a former Inland Revenue deputy commissioner of policy, doubted it would have much effect on the business psyche.

High earning business owners would simply ensure their income was going into vehicles charged at company or PIE tax rates, he said.

''IRD's produced data showing that only 5 per cent of the income paid by high wealth is taxed at personal rates, the rest is taxed at company or trustee rates, and that's not changing.

''The high wealth people are not going to pay it. They don't pay 33 [per cent], they're not going to pay 39. The only people paying it will be middle level executives of companies ... and public servants.

''And my expectation is because they're in internationally competitive markets, their wages will just go up.''

Elliffe agreed with Oliver but said the move wasn’t inconsequential.

If Labour pressed ahead with the change, the differential between company and top personal tax rates would become 11 per cent.

‘’Anyone who has control of their remuneration will do what Robin is suggesting and suppress the level of salaries or remuneration and it will be earned by the company instead.’’

Any backlash would probably be tempered by the ‘’bigger picture’’ of the country’s increasing debt burden, particularly since companies had added to that burden by taking wage subsidies.

However, Elliffe – who was on the Tax Working Group along with Oliver and Nightingale – said he thought the Government should have been bolder.

‘’When they announced their policy, I thought it was a shame that it wasn’t what I would describe as a more fundamental way to address some of these issues. It affects only those who don’t have control.’’