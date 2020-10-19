ANZ to stop offering foreign currency, citing drop in demand due to Covid-19

Acting ANZ chief executive says the bank had launched customer suitability checks, which found one elderly couple banking with ANZ had $80,000 in credit card debt, and were paying $18,000 a year in interest, when they had $200,000 in a deposit account.

ANZ says it will no longer buy or sell foreign cash because of a drop in demand due to Covid-19.

The country’s biggest bank said customers could still withdraw cash overseas using local ATMs but it would stop its foreign currency service from November 14.

Border restrictions caused by Covid-19 had significantly decreased demand for foreign exchange cash transactions, the bank said on its website.

“As customers are well served by other alternatives, including specialist providers and the ability to withdraw local currency from overseas ATMs, we have taken the carefully-considered decision to discontinue foreign exchange cash services in our branches.”

This change only affected foreign cash. ANZ said it would continue to offer other international services, including foreign cash accounts, international money transfers and depositing foreign cheques

Last month the bank stopped accepting foreign exchange cash transactions from non-ANZ customers.

Statistics New Zealand data showed July was the 12th consecutive month in which more New Zealand citizens returned to the country than left.

From April to July 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 800, made up of a net gain of 3300 New Zealand citizens, and a net loss of 2500 non-New Zealand citizens.

In August the Covid-19 pandemic also led to ANZ winding up its Bonus Bond scheme after 50 years, as historically low interest rates continued to reduce the prize pool.

This year the New Zealand arm of the bank reported a profit of $789 million for the six months to the end of March, down 15 per cent compared to the same time a year earlier.

The ANZ group made A$1.55 billion (NZ$1.65b) in the six months, down 51 per cent.