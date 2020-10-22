Time for local cheesemakers to ditch brie and parmesan, top chef says

Kiwi cheesemakers should stop trying to imitate brie and gouda and focus on producing uniquely New Zealand styles, top chef Simon Gault says.

In an impassioned online presentation on Wednesday, Gault said cheesemakers shouldn’t feel threatened by the European Union’s move to restrict the use of regional produce names.

Instead, they should focus on developing styles unique to New Zealand and telling their own cheese story.

The EU has compiled a list of about 400 products it wants to protect as part of free trade deals with New Zealand, Australia and other countries.

Claims have been made on more than a dozen cheeses, including gorgonzola, fontina and roquefort, as well as products like Parma ham, grappa and puy lentils.

Gault said that shouldn’t worry those in the New Zealand cheese industry, which was still young enough to change, grow and cement itself on the world stage.

New Zealand’s best cheeses were those which weren’t trying to be anything else, he said.

“If you look for a halloumi in the supermarket, there will be multiple. They’re all different, and they’re rendering the name halloumi meaningless,” he told those watching the webinar, arranged by the European Union Delegation to New Zealand.

“No wonder the Italians don’t want us to call our cheese Parmigiano Reggiano, because there’s nothing like it here. It’s an embarrassment for all concerned.

“We don’t see the Italians trying to make Marlborough sauvignon blanc. I mean, come on.”

Gault pointed to the Lindis Pass range from Oamaru-based Whitestone Cheese and Fonterra’s Kāpiti Kikorangi Blue as examples of New Zealand cheeses that surpassed foreign varieties and which consumers were willing to pay a premium for.

“Imported cheese is heavily subsidised offshore, to the point where you can airfreight it halfway around the world and it will still be $10 a kilo cheaper [than local cheese].

“In New Zealand, we want New Zealand. If you pick up a French brie, you know it’s going to be good but we need to stand on our own.

“A Kikorangi Blue could cost significantly more than gorgonzola and people will buy it.”

Gault described Kikorangi Blue as “geographically authentic” and a cheese which blue lovers worldwide could aspire to taste.

New Zealand cheesemakers had the talent to produce many more of its calibre, he said.

“Now is the time to change, while our industry is so young. We need to grow and set New Zealand cheese alight.”

Cheese has been a sticking point during negotiations for a free trade deal, with farmers calling for the EU to be “taken to task” after details of a market access offer were leaked in June.

Trade Minister David Parker said the leaked details reflected agricultural protectionism in the EU.

Under the terms of the offer, the EU would accept just over three grams of New Zealand cheese for each of its citizens, subject to volume restrictions and a “prohibitively high tariff”, he said.

In comparison, the EU had exported – tariff free – almost a kilogram of its cheese per Kiwi to New Zealand, Parker said.

Katie Milne, then president of Federated Farmers, said the offer was “so insultingly low”, she initially thought it was a mistake.

“[I thought they’d] put the decimal point in the wrong place.

“It’s disappointing to see the EU’s trade negotiators ignore the long-shared relationship between the EU and New Zealand.”