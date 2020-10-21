Adoptive mother wins paid parental leave at ERA after MBIE declined application

An adoptive mother has become eligible for paid parental leave after the Employment Relations Authority overturned a decision that initially declined her application earlier in the year.

The woman’s paid parental leave application was declined by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) in May after it carried out an assessment of eligibility.

Under the Parental Leave and Employment Protection Act 1987 a child’s primary carer wualifies for paid leave if they stop working to care for their child.

The woman started her paid parental leave on April 1, after speaking to her employer. However, because the child was born through surrogacy in November last year and she was not the child’s biological mother, her paid parental leave entitlement was not transferred to her.

The authority member Philip Cheyne said she became the child’s permanent primary carer under “complex” circumstances.

Herpaid parental leave application referred to the child’s date of birth as the date the child came into her care, April 1.

While it was correct that she started providing care for the child then, the situation was at that stage evolving and subject to change, Cheyne said in his decision.

JENNA CHRISTINA/Unsplash The woman applied for leave from the period the child came into her care.

Having regard to the uncertainties of the situation, the authority changed the day on which ZDF commenced parental leave, April 1, as the date she could be reasonably regarded as the permanent primary carer of the child.

That was when she came to have sufficient certainty about continuing care arrangements to commence parental leave from her employment.

The authority found from 1 April 2020 she became eligible to paid parental leave.

As a result the authority reversed MBIE’s decision set out in its letter in May to make her eligible for paid parental leave from April 1.

Her name was suppressed to protect the child’s identity.