Intelligence agencies blow cover to launch public recruitment drive

The Government Communications Security Bureau is looking for new recruits to helps its work on the likes of counter-terrorism.

Budding James Bonds have a rare opportunity to snare their dream job with New Zealand's spy agencies.

The New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS) and the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) have blown their cover to launch a very public recruitment drive.

The campaign includes a video starring What We Do In The Shadows actor Jonny Brugh as a bumbling 007-style agent who wants to be a spy.

The video trades on spy related gags in a bid to break down common stereotypes and misconceptions about working for the intelligence agencies, particularly the type of people who work for them.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand spy agency 'reviewing' Chinese intelligence database for security concerns

* How vulnerable is our democracy to foreign interference?

* NZ spy agencies cleared of torture with no direct involvement in Afghanistan incidents



“We’re trying to bust some myths and encourage a broad range of people to think about us as a career,” says NZSIS director-general Rebecca Kitteridge.

“Our mission is to keep New Zealand safe but we don’t employ James Bond to do this – we have all kinds of everyday people who do a beyond ordinary job.”

Kiwis are recruited for a wide range of roles with the NZSIS, including analysts, technologists, support functions and corporate positions.

Not everyone working for the agencies is a “spy”, Kitteridge said. Kiwis are recruited for a wide range of roles including analysts, technologists, support functions and corporate positions.

“Regardless of the actual role, it is vital that we attract a diverse range of people into the intelligence agencies to ensure that we reflect the communities we serve.

“Diversity is vital to our mission – it brings diversity of thinking, experience and perspectives.”

GCSB director-general Andrew Hampton said the intelligence agencies are looking for a broad range of backgrounds and technical expertise.

“The GCSB’s focus on cyber security and information assurance means our National Cyber Security Centre has a range of positions becoming available right now,” he said.

“We value our people highly, and they get the opportunity to work in a unique environment which makes a direct contribution to the security of New Zealand.”

Hampton said diversity is the agencies’ strength and they recently received the top award at the Rainbow Excellence Awards, demonstrating how seriously we take building a diverse, inclusive community.

“The video has some fun but the message is simple – if you want to make a difference then check out our Beyond Ordinary website for the opportunities we offer.”

The recruitment campaign includes a new Beyond Ordinary Facebook page – the first ever social media presence for the New Zealand intelligence agencies.

The campaign also utilises more traditional forms of advertising such as buses and billboards.

Around 170 positions will become available across the intelligence agencies in the current financial year arising from new investment and normal staff turnover.