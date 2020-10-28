Pay your bills like a South Island farmer: Payment times revealed

National leader Judith Collins talks about what New Zealand falling into recession means.

Businesses are still paying their bills faster than they were before Covid struck.

Payments data from credit agency Illion indicates businesses, especially small businesses, were taking Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at her word to “be kind”, said Illion chief executive Simon Bligh.

And South Islanders, and farmers in particular, were the ones leading the way, putting Aucklanders to shame.

“South Island pays quicker than North Island. Wellington pays quicker than Auckland. Auckland pays quicker than Australia,” Bligh said.

But, he said: “Everyone’s being nice.”

Until the pandemic struck, the proportion of bills paid on time was on the rise, with late payments nearly 20 per cent lower in March than in the previous 12 months, Illion data showed.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Companies in the agricultural sector are the promptest payers of bills, Illion says.

“But as the pandemic took hold, they began to deteriorate from March 2020,” Bligh said.

Around 80 per cent of business payments were made on time in the September quarter, Illion data showed, compared to 82 per cent in March, and 78 per cent in September last year.

“Despite this, the country’s late payment times remain around half of what we see in Australia, which has had a harder time containing the Covid pandemic. In recent months, Kiwi businesses have paid their bills on average five or six days quicker than their cousins across the Tasman,” he said.

Since June, the proportion of late payments by businesses had been creeping up.

But, Bligh said: “New Zealand businesses have demonstrated a remarkable resilience over the past 12 months, choosing to continue paying their bills more promptly, even through the pandemic.”

Illion expected the number of late payments to rise however, though exactly how high, Bligh did not know.

SUPPLIED Simon Bligh, chief executive of Illion, says New Zealand is still in a ‘honeymoon’ period when it came to late payments of business accounts.

"We’re still in a honeymoon period where we are not seeing a deterioration, but one wonders how long it has got to last,” he said.

Bligh said New Zealand was experiencing an “inverted recession” in which late payments started to rise before unemployment, because of an unprecedented level of government support for companies and their workers.

Bligh said the South Island/North Island payments divide might be to do with smaller towns and cities where everyone knew each other, as well as Auckland having more larger businesses, which were not as quick to make payments as smaller ones.

“Big companies have more bureaucracy, more sign-offs. That greater control brings slower processes,” Bligh said.

But, he said: “Larger firms have been flexing their economic status in the market to increase payment times.

“Chief financial officers will be watching the pennies, and only paying bills when necessary,” Bligh said.

He had seen no evidence of bullying, or abusing market power by large New Zealand companies.

“In Australia we have seen evidence of big companies using their power against small companies,” he said.

Australian large companies had improved however, partly as a result of the lobbying work its Small Business Ombudsman Kate Carnell had done, advocating for a fairer deal for small businesses.

There were cultural differences between Australia and New Zealand.

“If something’s a week late in Australia, people go, ‘That's a week late. I won’t chase it’. If it’s two weeks late, they will get annoyed. In New Zealand, there’s a cultural expectation bills are paid on time,” Bligh said.

Leeann Watson, chief executive of The Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce, said the South Island had a larger proportion of small businesses than the North Island.

“They are probably more aware of the impact of not paying promptly on other businesses,” Watson said.

Canterbury also had a higher proportion of agricultural businesses, she said.

They were the most prompt payers of any form of business, even before the pandemic, the Illion data showed.

Westpac's senior agricultural economist Nathan Penny said: “New Zealand agricultural exports, including dairy, have proved more resilient than we expected earlier in the year.”

Auckland’s return to alert level 3 semi-lockdown in August had also seen Auckland companies increase the time it took them to pay their bills.