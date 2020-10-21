Sign of the times: Taranaki woman uses placard to pitch for a job

Tanya Chapple lost her job due to Covid-19. Desperate for work she made a sign and stood on the corner of a busy street.

A Taranaki woman who describes herself as a “Covid casualty” has taken job hunting to the extreme.

Tanya Chapple stood on one of New Plymouth’s busiest streets with a sign saying “I want a job” in order to get noticed.

“Welcome to my office,” she said, standing on the corner of Courtenay and Liardet streets.

The contracts manager started looking for a job during lockdown, after suspecting hers would come to an end after the wage subsidy finished.

And she was right. She was made redundant from her job at OSC, a facilities management service company, in June.

“I had a feeling that was what was going to happen.”

And despite applying for countless numbers of jobs and getting lots of interviews, she has not been successful.

As a way to take out her competition and stay one step ahead of the game, she decided to get creative by making a sign last Tuesday.

“So I thought I will stand on the street and apply for the job before it gets advertised.”

The sign reads “Covid casualty. I want a job”.

It also lists her qualifications, a first class honours in a Bachelor of Management Studies, and her character traits of integrity, being obsessive about her work (OCD) and having a sense of humour (S.o.H).

She received a lot of positive reactions including tooting, smiling and words of encouragement.

Chapple even met mayor Neil Holdom who was jogging at the time and invited her back to the council chambers for a coffee and chat.

Her curriculum vitae was also picked up by the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce.

And since then she has gone for a job interview and is waiting to hear back.

She described herself as hardworking and committed, and hoped to work for a company who also stood by those qualities.

“I am an asset. If someone takes a chance on me, they are going to get their money’s worth.”

Chapple is not alone in being left out of a job. At the end of August, there were 3397 work-ready jobseekers registered with the Ministry for Social Development in Taranaki.

In September there were 1133 more Taranaki residents on the jobseeker website compared with September 2019 when there were 2313.

Of those numbers, people aged 20-24 and 25-29 were hit the hardest, while 46 per cent of jobseekers were Māori and 42 per cent were New Zealand European.

Chapple said job hunters had to keep pushing and try to stand out but if other hopefuls wanted to follow her lead they would need to “get another corner”.