Why customers clamour to pay twice the price: Luxury take on everyday essentials

Does artisan peanut butter really taste that much different?

Supermarket shelves are overflowing with fancy versions of basic, everyday products at premium prices, and demand is growing, Kiwi businesses say.

Eftpos data showed supermarket sales soared during the Covid-19 lockdown as people queued for hours to buy essentials.

Despite charging almost $7 for 250 grams of butter and thrice as much than the cheapest bottle of 1 litre milk, Lewis Road Creamery’s managing director Nicola O’Rourke said its products flew off shelves during lockdown.

In the United States, Lewis Road Creamery sold its premium clean, green New Zealand butter for $10.

O’Rourke said there was growing demand for grass-fed, GMO-free sustainably produced dairy products and people are prepared to pay for quality.

Jellyologist co-founder Jessica Mentis said she created her premium jelly line to shake up the classic dessert.

“Jelly hasn't seen any innovation for pretty much 50 years, and been the same recipe of artificial sweeteners and colours and sugar,” Mentis said.

“We've pushed the boundaries on what was traditionally considered a jelly. Gelatin is flavourless so an amazing flavour conduit.”

Jellyologist sold flavours like feijoa and apple, chocolate lamington and vanilla chaii.

The company launched its classic range of flavours like raspberry, blackcurrant and lime for $3.50, about three and a half times the price of the cheapest jelly, Countdown’s own brand which sold for 90 cents.

Mentis said consumers wanted products with higher quality ingredients and companies that were transparent about their business.

“When we started, we were making our jelly using sheet leaf gelatin, which is a premium product. When we decided to take this to the supermarket, we wanted to keep the same quality... it was a really three-year period of R&D.”

University of Auckland marketing associate professor Mike Lee said the trend of adding premium pricing and branding to commodities like milk, butter and flour was growing because of the “masstige” marketing strategy, or prestige products to the masses.

“People want to perceive ourselves as better. If there's a fancy brand of something, and we can afford it and it makes us feel better about ourselves,” Lee said.

Lee said, while in some cases there were legitimate, tangible differences in ingredients or the supply chain that justified a premium price, often brands used packaging or marketing tactics that did not need to be proven under the Fair Trading Act to charge more.

“The thing with marketing is that perception is reality,” Lee said.

Lee said as long as a company wasn't making false claims, it could market a brand in any way that made it appear more prestigious or worth more.

“Changing the font or packaging are not tangible things you can prove to show a brand is better quality or more prestigious. It's essentially a cash grab but it's not illegal.”

Nut butter company Forty Thieves co-founder Shyr Godfrey said it was challenging to sell premium versions of everyday basics.

“We've had [competitors] that have launched competitive products to us but are full of fillers like oil or sugar at a lower price and that is hard,” Godfrey said.

“But as long as you work hard on establishing your brand's story ultimately there are people in growing numbers that are looking for quality. Customers can distinguish between flavour and quality.

“It's definitely hard but that's where storytelling and building a loyal shopper base comes into play.”

She said the company built loyalty by consulting its customers on new flavours and asking them to taste test their creations at the factory during the R&D process.

Forty Thieves has a premium and a classic range.

A jar of its 415 grams chai spiced almond butter was priced at $12. Its classic range 500g peanut butter costs $8, about double of the cheapest alternative at the supermarket for the same price.

While Covid-19 delayed its plans to enter Countdown stores, Godfrey said it had boosted sales for the company which been selling at New World for about two years.

“We got a lot of calls from supermarkets for more stock because of panic buying. Peanut butter is a staple for many people so it was an essential item at the supermarket and had purchase limits.”