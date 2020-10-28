Brewers pushing on with expansion plans despite Covid-19 hiccups

An Auckland brewery that attracted headlines and online hate for its Dump The Trump beer is pushing on with expansion plans, despite Covid-induced hiccups.

Behemoth Brewing Company opened its “brew-pub” Churly’s in Mt Eden in August after raising $2 million for the fit-out through a crowdfunding campaign.

But the venue was forced to close almost immediately when Auckland’s second outbreak of Covid-19 sent the city back into lockdown for several weeks.

Despite the hiccups, Behemoth’s owners aren’t putting the brakes on planned expansion.

Husband and wife team Andrew Childs and Hannah Miller Childs have announced plans to raise up to $2 million to grow their business.

Supplied Andrew Childs and Hannah Miller Childs are pushing on with plans to expand their Auckland-based craft brewery, Behemoth Brewing Company.

Childs said Behemoth has had considerable success despite the interruptions from Covid-19.

“We feel substantial value can be added to the business by expanding the brewery and the hospitality offering.

“Our aim is to bring good beers to all parts of New Zealand and this is an exciting step towards that goal.”

Existing shareholders have first dibs on the new shares, offered through crowdfunder Snowball Effect, but Behemoth is accepting expressions of interest from potential new investors.

Established in 2013, Behemoth’s beer has been brewed in 10 contract breweries, a model the couple say allowed them to grow their product and sales base at a reduced cost.

Supplied Behemoth's controversial Dump the Trump beer.

Seven years on, the business is in a position to benefit from the economies of scale from in-house production.

“With the expansion of our new facilities into space previously occupied by a neighbouring business, the enlarged production facilities are able to handle upwards of 80 per cent of our production requirements, with plans to increase capacity to 95 per cent with further investment in additional brewing equipment from this capital raise,” they said.

“We still intend to use contract breweries for our largest batch orders from grocery partners, such as Foodstuffs, where it is ineffective to tie up a large portion of our production.”

Behemoth generated total revenues of $4.06m in the six-months to September 30, with revenues up more than 100 per cent on the same period last year, despite Covid-19.

The brewery expects revenues to grow to $17.8m in 2023.