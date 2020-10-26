Clubs of Marlborough: The road ahead is paved with good roasts

New Clubs of Marlborough committee members Theresa Moore, left, and Peter Chapman, elected on October 18.

New faces elected to the Clubs of Marlborough committee are already brainstorming ideas to save the indebted club from liquidation.

Theresa Moore and Peter Chapman have been voted in for the first time, joining returning committee members Cyril Dawson, Bruce Partridge, Christine Stratton, Michael McCann, and John Stratton.

Led by returning president Jason Clouston, and vice president John Cragg, both elected unopposed, the new committee’s term starts with an annual report showing nearly $5 million in debt, and “significant doubt” over meeting financial obligations.

Three trustees were also appointed at an annual general meeting on October 18, according to the Clubs newsletter issued on Tuesday last week.

Former president Gordon Herkt was the only nominee, so two others were appointed by the committee as a result; John Cuddon, director of Cuddon Engineering, and Graeme Taylor, director of Graeme Taylor Builders.

However, both new trustees told Stuff on Friday, as far as they were aware, they had not been formally appointed yet.

Clouston declined to comment, saying he was too busy with paperwork for the new committee, but confirmed the committee would have its first meeting in November.

Moore said she was already canvassing members for their ideas on getting the Clubs financially stable.

“I’ve just been asking what sort of changes they would like to see ... that’s what I think the job is all about, to find out what Clubs patrons would like, because we work for them, really.”

Good meals was by far the most common answer, she said.

“They need word to get around that they are serving decent dinner meals. No-one I’ve spoken to wanted to eat at the restaurant, they are even embarrassed to take people there.

“But I’ve had three meals there since lockdown and I enjoyed them very much ... they’re already a better standard than what I’ve had before, they’re good roast meals."

Originally from Christchurch, she had been self-employed for about 30 years, and had experience with retail premises as well as distribution and wholesale. She recently sold several rental properties and was ready for another project, she said.

Moore had been a member of various clubs in Christchurch, Nelson and Marlborough over about 20 years, including a club in Nelson which lost its premises due to debt, she said.

“It would be a real shame if that happened here. I just hope we can find a way forward.”

Chapman said he was asked to stand for the committee by several people, as he had experience in sales and marketing, product development and team building.

The Clubs had the potential to bring spending visitors to Marlborough regularly with touring sections from other regions, and was too valuable to Blenheim’s economy to lose, he said.

“I think change is absolutely necessary, it’s just a question of what shape or form and that’s something for the new team to determine.

“And it’s one thing to make a decision at a board level, but the delivery of that is the staff’s responsibility, they’re the ones customer-facing so you do need them on board.”