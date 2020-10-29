Horticulture work 'really hard' at first, but there's decent money to be made

Summerfruit NZ chairman and chief executive of Cromwell-based orchard 45 South Tim Jones says stone fruit producers in Central Otago are worried about labour shortages this harvesting season. (Video first published August 28, 2020)

Robert Doig spent three months pruning vines in Canterbury to take a break from his usual job as an auto industry sparkie.

The 31-year-old Cantabrian said he earned decent money in the spell from June to August, got fit, grew some muscles and loved working outdoors.

Now, he’s recommending horticulture work to people who’ve been left jobless as a result of the Covid-19 economic recession.

Supplied Cantabrian Robert Doig enjoyed a spell pruning vines.

“It was great fun. The first few weeks were really, really hard, but it was a case of getting used to it, learning your own style,” he said.

A massive labour shortage has left the horticulture and viticulture sectors facing a nightmare harvest.

The shortage of horticultural workers due to Covid-19 border restrictions is putting $9.5 billion of the country’s economy at risk, says New Zealand Apples and Pears chief executive Alan Pollard.

For some unemployed workers, rural work is out of reach to cover an employment gap, but Doig found work as a vine-pruner 40 kilometres from his house in Christchurch.

The drive was against the rush-hour traffic flow, and he could manage the journey in 30 minutes.

“It was open road all the way,” he said.

Landing the job was easy.

He applied, and when the employer called, he answered his phone.

The employer told him that was something of a rarity. Many people who applied for the work, failed to answer their phones, or return calls, which Doig thought might be to do with only having applied to satisfy Work and Income.

“When you are on the dole, you have to be seen to be applying for jobs,” he said.

“They told me they struggled to get workers,” Doig said.

He was hired to prune grape vines back, and initially, his muscles, which only had to cope with indoor electrical work in auto workshops, were pushed to new limits.

“I did get sore arms quite early on, and was just a case of being aware of it, and as the weeks went by, it got easier and easier,” he said.

SUPPLIED Robert Doig pruned vines during his three months of rural labouring.

Skill, not youth and muscle, was the key to success working for piece rates.

Doig recalled one skilful co-worker, who was a much faster worker than he was.

“The lady had done a few seasons. She was in her 40s, maybe her 50s. She never told us. She just complained about being old,” he said. “But she was always quicker than us.”

“Us” was the younger workers, which included university graduates, and one English woman doing an OE from the Old Country.

One Auckland engineering graduate was doing a New Zealand “OE” in the South Island, Doig said.

“She was just doing a New Zealand OE. She was travelling around getting these types of jobs,” he said.

All his co-workers were pleasant to work with, and at the end of each day, Doig enjoyed the sensation of physical, not mental, tiredness.

“Working outdoors is physically hard, but you feel more alive, and energised at the end of the day,” he said.

Johnny Blades/RNZ Before the Covid-19 restrictions orchardists relied on migrant fruit pickers to harvest their crops.

He was paid piece rates, which meant accepting near minimum wage until he picked up skills and speed.

But, he said: “It was easy enough to equal or better my original pay of $31-an-hour, and some days was making up to $40-an-hour if it went well.

”I couldn’t complain about the money, way better than being stuck inside all day.”

The weather could hinder work, however.

“There were times when there were really strong southerlies, and rain, that you would be going slow,” Doig said. “Then you would be getting minimum wage.”

In a bid to attract more short-term young workers, Horticulture NZ and the New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc have launched a jobs service to place city youngsters in fruit-picking jobs.

The service is called Pick Tiki, and was created by recent university graduates Emma Boase and Summer Wynyard, who recognised the work opportunities that exist for young people in the summer hotspots of Hawke’s Bay, Nelson and Central Otago.

Scott Hammond/stuff Robert Doig said he got sore arms when he first started pruning but as the weeks went by, it got easier and easier.

Both spent their university holidays working in the cherry and apple industries.

“Many people are unsure about what fruit picking and packhouse jobs involve, and there are some negative and often inaccurate assumptions about conditions and pay levels,” Wynyard said.

“What we are trying to do is dispel those myths and by screening employers, we are showcasing the ones we believe will offer great experiences for our young people. We also wanted to simplify the process to get seasonal work and this platform is literally a one-stop job shop,” she said.

The pair were working with local tourism organisations to help students find accommodation and transport.

