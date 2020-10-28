Kiwi company's goods worth $4m disappear in China

QEX Logistics chief executive Ronnie Xue, right, is worried that the disappearance of goods from its Chinese warehouse will hurt the firm’s profit.

Cross-border logistics company QEX Logistics has warned shareholders that the disappearance of $4 million worth of goods from a Chinese warehouse could affect its finances.

QEX told the NZX on Wednesday that inventory had been removed from its secured China Customs bonded warehouse in Shanghai without the company’s authorisation.

At this stage, the company said it was taking the view that the goods had been stolen.

‘’The company is currently engaging with its personnel in Shanghai, its China-based auditors, Chinese Customs, the landlord, local police and diplomatic channels to determine the exact circumstances leading to the removal of these goods from the company’s Shanghai premises,” the company said in a statement to the NZX.

QEX said the final value of the missing inventory was still being assessed and it was investigating whether the goods could be recovered or whether it had any recourse against third parties.

Shares in QEX fell nearly 15 per cent to 40 cents in mid-morning trade.

QEX has been on the NZX main board for two years, focusing in large part on shipping infant formula and health supplements from New Zealand to China.

In May, it announced a $3m share purchase plan to broaden its operations to Australia.

Last year, the company reported a $3.3m increase in revenue to $62.7m.

But in September, the company warned that its margins on infant formula had fallen as border restrictions reduced orders from ‘’daigous’’ or Chinese intermediaries.

The company said it was moving towards selling directly from its Chinese warehouse, as Chinese consumers began avoiding imported goods because of fears they would spread Covid-19.

Covid had also led to better margins on air freight for its international parcel service, particularly out of its fledgling Australian operation.

QEX said revenue for the first four months of its finanical year had dropped to $12.4m, almost a third lower than the same period the previous year. It had made a before tax loss of $930,000 for the year to date.

Now QEX is worried that the missing goods will affect its bottom line. The company told the NZX that should it not be able to recover the lost inventory, it could affect its profit after tax as well as its subsidiary’s banking covenants.

The company was meeting with its bankers on Wednesday to seek a waiver and would release further details, ‘’once it has quantified the financial impact of the loss’’, it said.