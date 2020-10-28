$100 billion house price boom, sign Reserve Bank needs to 'do less'

Confidence took a hit as the Covid-19 pandemic first hit, but it appears to be rebounding.

Prominent economist Cameron Bagrie has added his voice to the growing calls on the Reserve Bank to rethink the speed and scale of its monetary stimulus.

He warned the central bank’s policies were worsening inequality and housing affordability.

Bagrie said the value of New Zealand’s housing stock had increased by $100 billion over the past 12 months.

ASB is forecasting house prices to rise by 12 per cent in the year to June as lower interest rates both encourage and allow buyers to dig deeper.

The increased sense of wealth that homeowners felt as a result of past price increases was likely to result in an extra $3b of spending, Bagrie said.

But despite lower interest rates, “everyone is hoarding cash” with the amount of money held in bank deposits rising by $31b since January, he said.

Supplied Economist Cameron Bagrie says the monetary and fiscal policy mix is not right.

“Term deposit balances are coming down and people are shoving money into transactions and savings accounts.”

Comments by the Reserve Bank over the last few weeks have fuelled expectations that it soon plans to start lending banks tens of billions of dollars with few strings attached, to on-lend to customers, under a Funding for Lending programme.

That would be with the goal of ensuring further cuts to the official cash rate to below zero could be passed on to borrowers next year.

But there is speculation the Government is keen to see conditions attached that would prevent banks from directing too much of any extra funding towards the mortgage market.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Growing concerns over house-price inflation and more positive domestic economic data may be conspiring to derail further experiments with alternative monetary policy, even as the Covid situation worsens overseas.

There have also been suggestions the Reserve Bank could reintroduce loan-to-value controls on housing.

That could see the bank apply a handbrake on mortgage lending even as it puts its foot further down on wider monetary policy easing.

Bagrie, who was the chief economist at ANZ Bank and now runs his own consultancy, said the Reserve Bank was doing too much to lower interest rates.

Meanwhile, the Government was not earmarking enough for infrastructure spending, he said.

“The policy mix is not right.”

Social cohesion had been eroded around the world over a period of decades as the share of total incomes that were accounted for by wages fell, but Covid had accelerated that trend, he said.

“What we are seeing is a bigger gap between ‘the haves and the have nots’.

“Wealth has gone up for a portion of society but what we are seeing is continued job destruction around the globe.”

Encouraging domestic economic data continues to conflict with a turn for the worse in Covid infections overseas which is prompting fresh restrictions in Europe.

Statistics NZ reported on Wednesday that the number of filled jobs in the economy rose by 7266 in September, following a similar rise in August.

ANZ reported last week that a net 16 per cent of business were now expecting to take on additional staff over the next few months.