Tinder schminder: Kiwi startup uses dating app technology to match people with pets

The platform uses dating app technology to match people with their perfect pet.

Rescue pets will find forever homes faster, thanks to Kiwi-designed animal shelter and adoption platform MyHooman.

Launched by Mars Petcare on Wednesday, MyHooman streamlines the pet adoption process and reduces paperwork, freeing shelter teams up to focus on their animals.

Once animals are uploaded to the free platform, artificial intelligence and smart matching algorithms, the likes of which are typically seen in dating apps, accurately match animals with the most suitable adopters.

Mars New Zealand general manager Pete Simmons said while people typically go online to search for the pet they want, that isn’t always the breed or animal that’s right for them.

“Globally, around a fifth of dogs adopted from a shelter end up back there each year, which is heart-breaking for animals and shelters.

Supplied Kiwi startup MyHooman uses dating app technology to match people with pets

“MyHooman looks at the needs of every animal, and matches them to owners with the right lifestyle.

“This means pets are more likely to get a better human-match first time and avoid returning to the shelter system.”

MyHooman has been co-designed with Kiwi shelters and follows 18 months of intensive work on shelter wellbeing at the Mars Innovation Hub at Colenso BBDO Auckland.

Louise Burgess from Last Lamppost Dog and Animal Rescue said the new platform is a game changer for shelters.

”Shelters typically have limited resources and the adoption process can be time-consuming so this tool, that has so many amazing features, will make that process much easier and free shelter managers like me up to save more animals.”

MyHooman is free to use and will initially focus on dog adoptions. Shelters can sign up now and those looking to adopt a pet via the platform will be able to do so from December.