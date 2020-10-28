Flat share market, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare prevents fall

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was a bright spot in an otherwise lack lustre day on the sharemarket.

The benchmark NZX50 closed up 0.1 per cent (12.612 points) at 12264.520 on Wednesday, with 44 companies posting rises in share prices, against 100 recording falls.

Hamilton Hindin Greene director Grant Williamson said the market would have been down, but for Fisher and Paykel Health Care being up 3.9 per cent, making up the 3.5 per cent it lost on Tuesday, to close at $35.96.

Elsewhere, it was a pretty mixed bag.

Fonterra was another good mover, up another 3.4 per cent again, to $4.58.

Williamson said it had been quietly creeping up on the market for some time now, and this was the highest it had been since early 2019, so investors were probably taking note of the new management and restructuring.

Tourism Holdings was among the top six decliners, down 5.76 per cent to $2.29.

Ryman were off 3.6 per cent, just under the $14 mark, “but it's just a general market fluctuation, there's no rhythm nor reason for some of these movements,” Williamson said.

But the biggest drop was QEX Logistics, down 36.17 per cent to 30 cents after investors decided to bale out following its announcement about the disappearance of $4 million worth of goods from a Chinese warehouse.