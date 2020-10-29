Drinks machine selling for $49 at The Warehouse, $180 at Farmers

Shoppers are being reminded of the perils of impulse buying after a slushy machine selling for $49 at The Warehouse was spotted with a $180 price tag at Farmers.

As well as looking the same, the Living & Co frozen drinks machine from The Warehouse and the Nostalgia frozen blender station from Farmers have identical model numbers.

The price difference caused a stir on social media after a screenshot showing the machines side-by-side was shared on Facebook.

Much of the discussion focused on whether The Warehouse was offering an absolute bargain or misrepresenting its machine, particularly as its product bears the Nostalgia branding.

But a spokeswoman for The Warehouse said the word “Nostalgia” on its machine reflected the era it was from.

“It is a type of product that is becoming more popular. Our supplier has a wide range of products along these lines and we are pleased our customers are enjoying them.”

Farmers has been approached for comment.

Jessica Wilson, head of research at Consumer, said businesses were free to set their own prices and shoppers had little chance of getting their money back if they later found an item at a lower price.

“You could only return the item if you were misled, if you were told it was the lowest price, for instance,” she said.

“That would be an issue under the Fair Trading Act. Otherwise they’re free to charge whatever they think they can get.”

Wilson said stores frequently request an “own brand” product from a manufacturer and the low-cost items were often barely discernible from big brand versions.

“You can find what look like almost identical items in different stores but there will usually be a few small differences.

“When you see something like this, your best bet is to do some price comparison and look closely at the items features.”