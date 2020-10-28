Tourism New Zealand boss resigns to head Wayfare Group

Tourism New Zealand chief executive Stephen England-Hall is leaving the government agency he joined in early 2017.

When England-Hall made the announcement on Wednesday he said he saw it as a “move into the engine room” rather than a case of abandoning ship.

He had no previous experience in the tourism industry before taking the job at TNZ three and a half years ago, and when Wayfare approached him about becoming its chief executive, it started him thinking about what next career-wise.

“I kept thinking this is a great time to be getting into the industry when it is under stress and has lots of challenges ahead of it, and requires some leadership both at a central level in government, but also on the ground with the businesses.”

​England-Hall will remain in his current role until January when he will move to Queenstown to join Wayfare, a major tourism company with well known brands including Real Journeys and Go Orange.

It operates cruises on Milford and Doubtful Sounds, the Earnslaw steamer on Lake Wakatipu, and the Cardona and Treble Cone ski fields.

England-Hall is confident that the tourism industry will bounce back from the prolonged border closure, but said businesses would face some challenges in the meantime.

"When the border does open up, which will happen, businesses need to be positioned to respond to that and the ones that are, will do well."

England-Hall said that in terms of opening the borders, the Government faced a difficult balancing act weighing up public health and against foreign exchange earnings from industries such as international education, and he acknowledged New Zealand was very fortunate compared to many other places in the world.

"There's no one running around privately or publicly at the moment saying we need to crack the door right open and get the tourists pouring in, because I don't think that risk appetite exists for many New Zealanders."

As a result of the Covid-19 border closure, TNZ had to do a major about turn and began promoting New Zealand as a domestic holiday destination rather than an international one.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts said England-Hall had done a fine job of leading the change in direction, and he was pleased the industry was not losing his skills.

Tourism New Zealand board chair Jamie Tuuta said England-Hall had also done a fantastic job promoting New Zealand internationally and domestically.

"From day one Stephen has advocated for a tourism sector that gave back more than it takes to our people and communities, and has played a leading role working alongside government and other agencies on ways to achieve this.

Tuuta said that the challenges of Covid-19 meant to was important to continue encouraging domestic tourism, and work on recruiting a new chief executive would begin immediately. ​