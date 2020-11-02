$4190 compensation, damages for $1000-a-week leaky rental property

Janet Haenga told the Tenancy Tribunal she only rented the $1000-a-week property in the small Hawke’s Bay town of Waipukurau because “she was at risk of having her children uplifted from her care for lack of ability to provide them with suitable accommodation”.

A Hawke’s Bay company was ordered to pay exemplary damages to a desperate mother who rented a draughty, leaky ex-commercial building as a home in a bid to keep her family together.

Janet Haenga​ told the Tenancy Tribunal she only rented the $1000-a-week property in the small Hawke’s Bay town of Waipukurau because “she was at risk of having her children uplifted from her care for lack of ability to provide them with suitable accommodation”.

Work and Income negotiated the weekly rent, Haenga told the tribunal.

But the tribunal found the property did not meet all the health and safety standards set out in the Residential Tenancies Act, and ordered Gdss Properties Limited​ to pay the tenants $4190.44​ in compensation and damages.

That included $1500​ in exemplary damages, and $1100​ compensation for not being able to use one of the bedrooms because of water coming in.

King also ordered the Bond Centre to return the tenants’ $4000​ bond.

The tenants were Haenga, Page Toki​, Shian Haenga​ and Conrad Toki​.

The Residential Tenancies Act requires landlords to provide properties in a reasonable state of repair, and comply with healthy homes standards.

The property at 14 Ruataniwha Street​, Waipukurau​, which was advertised as a six-bedroom, two-bathroom, two-kitchen home, leaked and had “significant” gaps around door and window joinery, Tenancy Tribunal referee B King​ found.

That corroborated Haenga’s evidence of the premises being draughty and hard and expensive to heat, King said.

“One of the bedrooms was effectively unusable because of the extent of the leaks,” King said.

“The exterior of the premises seems to have an inadequate guttering system for collection of a rainwater from the roof and Ms Haenga’s descriptions of the overflow of water from the gutters over the windows which the leaked into the premises seem to me consistent with the photographic evidence provided,” he said.

Photographs also showed water pooling in front of the front door and a gap under that door without a lip, allowing water to enter into the premises, King said.

King said the landlord was experienced, and well aware of its obligations to provide a healthy home.

Gdss Properties’ breaches of the Residential Tenancies Act had had a significant impact on Haenga's use of the premises and the health of her family while living there, King ruled.

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

The Companies Register shows Gdss Properties Limited​ was owned by Angela Marie Payne​ from Waipukurau. Payne is also the sole director​ of the company.

The landlord told the tribunal the property had a code compliance certificate for residential use, but King said: “Photographs do show that even if compliant with the building permit when the CCC was issued, there are a number of aspects of the premises ... which are not satisfactory.

“There is inadequate covering between a downstairs bedroom and the room above, compromising its privacy. There are internal upstairs walls which seem clearly to be below a safe height,” King said.

The property was now being marketed for sale as a “commercial/residential” property by The Professionals with a listing price of $550,000 plus GST.

“Recently occupied with tenants, this property has so many options with its own 3 car parks at the rear and situated handy to Countdown Supermarket and Big Barrel,” the listing reads.