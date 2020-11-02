Elderly couple wins drawn-out legal battle with insurer IAG over earthquake repairs

An elderly Christchurch couple have won a three-year court battle against their insurer, IAG, and builders who have been found liable to repair their earthquake-damaged house.

Alan Sleight, 87, and Joan Sleight, 81, took IAG, project managers Hawkins Management Limited, and builders Farrell Residential Limited, to court after the insurance giant refused to accept liability for defective repairs and scoping shortfalls in the work carried out by the builders.

The couple said they felt “numb” after the High Court in Christchurch released the reserved judgment on Friday, finding all defendants liable for $389,848 being the costs to repair the earthquake damaged house in Christchurch, to the policy standard of “when new”.

IAG described the Sleight’s case as a “test case” being the first to determine whether the insurer was liable for defective work done by builders under its managed repair scheme.

The home the Sleight’s lived in for almost 50 years was hit by the September 4, 2010 quake but more severe damage occurred in the February 2011 quake.

The Earthquake Commission assessed the house as over cap (damage would cost over $115,000 to fix) and the Sleights' insurer IAG decided the house was cheaper to repair than rebuild.

IAG’s home comprehensive insurance policy referred to a reinstatement standard for the couple’s damaged home to “a condition similar as possible to when it was new”.

The problems started six months after the repair work began in February 2014.

With brick cladding needing to be replaced and a new foundation required, the $319,000 job should have been completed in around six months

The Sleights’ son-in-law, Nigel Maxey, who assisted the couple, said when it became apparent that the project was significantly behind schedule, he got involved to keep things moving, but found there were also issues with the quality of work.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Alan Sleight feels “numb” after winning a three-year battle against IAG, the insurance company found liable for repairs on his earthquake-damaged house.

“As we became increasingly concerned about the quality of work, we had to engage independent experts to check the work Farrells had done. It became clear there were major problems with the repairs, that the parties involved were either unwilling or incapable of resolving.” Maxey said.

Most of the defects boiled down to the way the builders had fitted the Linea boards and the weathertightness of the windows.

Some on the ground level had been changed to fit the line-up of the second-storey and ground-level cladding. It meant the windows did not have approved flashings and therefore could not be warranted by James Hardie. Many other issues were minor and cosmetic but soon added up.

The Sleights terminated their contract in 2015, and went back to IAG, which told them their contract was Farrell’s responsibility, not the insurer’s, Maxey said.

They felt that since IAG had chosen the builders and supervisors through its managed repair scheme, it should have taken ownership of the defects that their experts claim will cost $360,000 to fix once ancillary expenses are taken into account.

However, IAG insisted it was not responsible as the building contract was between the Sleights and Farrell. Nevertheless, it commissioned its own report that confirmed most of the defects found by the Sleights' experts.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The Sleights' house before the earthquake repairs.

Maxey said it became clear that IAG and their project manager, Hawkins, had drafted the contract to exclude both of them from any liability.

“It has been a long and exhausting process, but the court has decided that the defendants were liable because the repair work did not meet the policy standard, and they were in breach of the Consumer Guarantees Act.”

Maxey said the win was a relief but it would not bring back the years and health the couple had lost.

“Alan and Joan should have been in control of their own lives, making decisions about how to live out their twilight years. Instead, they’ve had an appalling nightmare to navigate over the last six years,” Maxey said.

“It has been an incredible strain on the whole family.”

IAG and Hawkins have been approached for comment.