S&P Global revises Tasman District Council outlook to negative

Tasman District Council is the majority shareholder in Waimea Water Ltd, which is responsible for managing the construction, operation and maintenance of the Waimea dam, now under construction in the Lee Valley.

S&P Global has revised Tasman District Council's outlook from stable to negative, primarily reflecting the risks to the council from its exposure to the Waimea dam project.

However, S&P Global confirmed the council’s AA long-term rating and A-1+ short-term rating, saying its solid financial management, exceptional liquidity coverage, and New Zealand's excellent institutional settings continue to support the ratings.

“The negative outlook reflects risks arising from Tasman's exposure to the Waimea Community Dam project, which is experiencing cost overruns,” the S&P Global report says. “At the same time, the council's own capital spending and debt levels are elevated.”

Tasman District Council is the majority shareholder in Waimea Water Ltd, which is responsible for managing the construction, operation and maintenance of the concrete-faced rockfill dam now being built in the Lee Valley. Waimea Irrigators Ltd is the council’s joint-venture partner in the project.

READ MORE:

* Costs and geological risks 'red flags' over Waimea dam project

* Waimea dam diversion culvert blessed, first water flows through

* Standard & Poor's raises Tasman District Council's credit rating



Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Tasman District mayor Tim King says the shift in outlook by S&P Global was not wholly unexpected.

Waimea Water Ltd chief executive Mike Scott in September outlined “cost pressures and threats” facing the project, which already had $25 million added to the estimated build cost due to “unforeseen geological conditions” announced in February. That $25m increase took the budget to $129.4m.

Tasman district ratepayers are on the hook for up to $23.5m of that expected $25m cost hike and for any further overruns.

Under a section headed “downside scenario”, the S&P Global report says downward pressure on the ratings could eventuate during the next two years if debt rises substantially beyond its forecasts.

“This could occur if after-capital deficits remain elevated or if contingent liabilities relating to the Waimea Community Dam materialise,” it says. “Such developments could affect Tasman's liquidity coverage and our view of financial management.”

Waimea Water Ltd/Supplied An impression of how the completed Waimea dam is expected to look, with the spillway on the right.

As well as being solely responsible for funding any further dam construction cost overruns, the council has provided a guarantee of up to $29m over a loan from Crown Irrigation Investments Ltd to Waimea Irrigators Ltd.

“The open-ended exposure to Waimea Community Dam subjects the council to more financial risk than peers,” the S&P Global report says.

Mayor Tim King said the shift in outlook was not wholly unexpected.

“In taking advantage of the Government's stimulus funding and our own increased investment post Covid, we have taken on a larger capital programme, which has to be paid for.”

The rating did not alter the council's ability to raise finance for its increased capital programme nor should it increase finance costs to the ratepayer, King said.

“While the outlook has shifted, the confirmed rating and the confidence S&P Global have in the council's financial controls should provide ratepayers with confidence.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Waimea Water Ltd chief executive Mike Scott provides an update on the Waimea dam project from the construction site in the Lee Valley, near Nelson. The video was first published in July 2020.

S&P Global says it expects the council to incur moderate after-capital-account deficits, averaging about 7.2 per cent of total revenues, during the five-year period between fiscal years 2019 and 2023.

“The council has ramped up its capital spending plans in the current fiscal 2021 year, as it catches up on carry forwards from earlier years and invests in new projects that are co-funded by the Crown government.”

S&P Global says it has assumed the council will deliver about $55m of capital works a year in fiscal years 2022-23, excluding the operations of Waimea Water Ltd.

“We believe Tasman, like many of its domestic peers, has a high degree of fiscal flexibility,” the report says. “Its largest single source of revenue is property rates, which can be easily adjusted and are relatively stable through economic cycles. In addition, we believe that Tasman could delay or reschedule nonessential capital expenditure if required, as it has in the past.”