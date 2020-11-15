Move to South Waikato a 'no brainer' for health food business

Nothing Naughty owners Peter McKee and Ian Thorburn say their move to South Waikato was a no brainer.

When Nothing Naughty needed a bigger space to operate their business from, it was a no brainer to look outside a main centre.

As a health food manufacturer it was better to build than lease, and their completed factory in Tirau cost less than just the section of land in their existing hometown of Tauranga, director Peter McKee said.

Their move in April, 2019 was initially made because they were getting too big for their current premises, and they needed to keep their overhead costs from increasing.

In their industry it was better to build than lease and McKee said he had no idea why more people weren’t looking to shift out of main centres.

READ MORE:

* More Waikato farmers wanted to switch codes, from bovine to ovine

* Warriors super fan's faith not shaken despite NRL season from hell

* Journalist killed in Northern Ireland 'terrorist incident', fatally shot by New IRA, say police



Moving to the South Waikato saw people bending over backwards to help get them there, which was support he said you didn't get in the main cities.

“In the city they make it difficult, but here they have welcomed us with open arms.”

Out of their team of 12 some staff members had shifted with them, with renting and buying more affordable in the area, while others were commuting the half an hour drive from Tauranga.

“There are places like Putaruru that are screaming out for people.

“There is a ready-made workforce already for those that don’t want to shift.”

Their new site in Tirau was close to both Tauranga and Rotorua and was closer to Hamilton. At only 200 metres off State Highway 1, it was a perfect location, McKee said.

While Nothing Naughty’s products were stocked in some retailers, they also did a lot of their selling online and from their store, choosing to stay out of supermarket chains.

While this decision could be viewed as unusual to some, before making their own products they worked as a contract manufacturer, and McKee said they saw the way supermarkets operated.

“They are ruthless.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Their range of health foods has a strong focus on developing sustainably.

“The duopoly of New Zealand’s supermarket chains and their pricing structures means that businesses like Nothing Naughty can offer premium products to the public through online sales at very affordable prices.”

The idea to make their own products came about from their contract manufacturing days, when they found themselves making a “real fruit bar” which contained 48 per cent icing sugar.

McKee said they decided they could do better on their own, using better ingredients at prices that made healthy products accessible for all.

They had been contract manufacturers for about 12-14 years and had been making their own products for about 8 years.

Their turnover had increased every year, something McKee said was in line with the trend of consumers becoming more discerning about what they are eating.