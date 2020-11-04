NZ dollar falls, US share futures spike more than 2% after odds shift towards Trump

The New Zealand dollar fell and US share futures spiked after bookies readjusted their odds to make President Trump the favourite to win the US election.

The New Zealand dollar fell more than 1 US cent to US66.3c on Wednesday afternoon before making a stunted recovery to US66.6c at 5pm.

The US S&P Futures Index – which measures sentiment in the US while sharemarkets are closed – dropped by 58 points to 3336 shortly before 4pm, before spiking sharply higher.

The index surged 2.6 per cent in a matter of minutes to 4223 at 4.20pm as traders factored in the new chance of a surprise Trump win.

READ MORE:

* US Election Live: Joe Biden and Donald Trump battle for the White House

* US Election explainer: How does the Electoral College work?

* Fear grows that messy US election result and new European lockdowns could trip up NZ recovery



The NZX50 index closed up 0.6 per cent at 12220 after losing and then recovering most of its 1 per cent morning gain.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP The eyes of investors around the world are on the US election.

The ASX200 was up 0.1 per cent at 6075 at 5pm New Zealand time, after its own roller-coaster ride.

At about 4pm on Wednesday afternoon, some bookies were only giving Joe Biden a 3:1 shot of winning the presidency, before tightening the odds as pundits dug in for a lengthy sweat over the likely outcome in key battleground states.

Otago University economics lecturer Dennis Wesselbaum warned last week that the worst result in the short term for the New Zealand economy might be a disputed outcome followed by months of uncertainty.

A clear but mixed outcome, with the Senate flipping to the Democrats and Trump retaining the presidency, could also generate its own problems, he said.

Hamilton Hindin Greene financial adviser Grant Davies said it had some clients who were holding off making investments until the dust settled.

“The currency is off a bit,” he said at 3pm.

“The increased uncertainty has probably seen the market come off a little bit.

“It is still early days but obviously the market wouldn’t like this potentially going to court and whatever else,” he said.