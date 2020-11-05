NZX takes the lead from a buoyant Wall Street as US election result nears

The New Zealand sharemarket held onto most of its early gains, taking the lead from a buoyant Wall Street as a United States election result appeared to be in sight.

A full day after Election Day, neither US President Donald Trump nor Democratic challenger Joe Biden had gained the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. However, Biden took the key states of Michigan and Wisconsin, putting him on a pathway to election as president.

“There was a widespread rally overnight, it wasn’t just any particular sector either, we saw widespread relief rally across the board that flowed through to the New Zealand and Australian market,” said Chris Smith, head of CMC Markets NZ.

“There's a very buoyant, optimistic tone in the market at the moment.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A relief rally on Wall Street created updraft for other markets, including the NZX.

“We had a lot of selling last week, a lot of money was taken off the table, and I guess with the certainty of the election being out of the way soon and getting a result, money comes back in,” he said.

The benchmark NZX50 Index closed up 50.04 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 12,249.98. The top-50 closed up 0.6 per cent on Wednesday with the US election too close to call at that point, and heading possibly in Trump’s favour.

“Currently we’re seeing the US markets trading higher, futures are trading higher as the market is eagerly awaiting the results from the last key states, and I guess betting markets are putting super high odds on Biden winning that and the Republicans still retaining control of the Senate,” Smith said.

“The election is good to get out of the way, and it isn’t the blue wave that the market had expected, but the market is going to 100 per cent focus now on [US] stimulus, getting that through before Christmas.”

The US had over 86,000 cases of Covid-19 for the first time, as markets continued to await a vaccine.

“So we’re expecting vaccine news this month from three of the major drug trial firms in America and the UK, those results will be key to how we end the year on the markets,” Smith said.

Among New Zealand blue chips, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare jumped 2.5 per cent to $36.90, A2 Milk rose 1 per cent to $14.35, Ryman Healthcare lifted 1.7 per cent to $14.50, Spark was up 0.4 per cent at $4.61, Contact Energy gained 0.39 per cent to $7.63, and Fletcher Building gained 0.6 per cent to $4.42.

Meridian Energy lost 2.5 per cent to $5.39, Auckland Airport fell 0.98 per cent to $7.08, and Mainfreight lost 0.4 per cent to $53.24.

Overnight, the benchmark S&P 500 Index rose 2.2 per cent ,for its best day in five months.

But the Nasdaq was the standout, notching its biggest gain in more than six months as traders doubled down on technology stocks. Health insurers were big winners, too, as prospects for an overhaul of the industry dimmed.

The S&P 500 rose 74.42 points to 3443.44. The Dow added 1.3 per cent to 27,847.66. The Nasdaq gained 3.9 per cent to 11,590.78.

Microsoft rose 4.8 per cent, Amazon climbed 6.3 per cent, Facebook surged 8.3 per cent, and Google's parent company gained 6.1 per cent. Tech stocks are seen as some of the safer bets in the market since their profits grow even in a pandemic as more of daily life shifts online.

Asian shares also gained ground on Thursday, Hong Kong's benchmark leading the region with a 2.4 per cent gain. Shares also rose by more than 1 per cent in Tokyo and South Korea, while Australia’s S&P/ASX200 Index was up 1.2 per cent at 6137.

- With AP