Accommodation plan for flying school students 'shot down by Government', claims insider

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff The 200-bedroom Clearways accommodation centre near Tamahere could have easily been converted into a quarantine facility for the international students who make up the bulk of L3 Airline Academy’s intake, those close to the business say.

An apparent unwillingness by the Government to entertain a proposal by L3 Airline Academy to manage the quarantining of international students is being blamed for the aviation school’s demise

While the company is pointing the finger at Covid-19 as the main cause of a proposal to close its New Zealand operations and consolidate to Europe, others close to the company believe the Government’s refusal to allow the firm to quarantine for foreign students on site was also a big factor.

And Government ministers have so far proved reticent on the issue, with Stuff’s inquiries going largely unanswered.

The company announced to its Hamilton staff on Wednesday that the business’ parent company, L3 Harris, had proposed closing the Hamilton Airport-based operation down in early February.

About 170 staff will lose their jobs as a result.

Part of the firm’s New Zealand operation was the 200-bedroom Clearways accommodation centre near Tamahere, which was opened in 2006.

Alison Moore, whose partner Rex Stentiford was among the instructors likely to be made redundant by the company, told Stuff she believed the closure could have been easily avoided if the Government had acceded to a proposal by the company to quarantine students at Clearways.

“L3 owns accommodation at a single location near the airport, miles from anywhere, where they could easily offer managed isolation to foreign students without risk to New Zealand citizens.

“I know for certain that staff have volunteered to live there as well during quarantine, to insure security and make sure students observed the rules.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff About 170 staff are tipped to lose their jobs when L3 Airline Academy, based at Hamilton Airport, closes in February.

One of those staff members was Stentiford, who confirmed much work had been done by the company to transform Clearways into a secure quarantine facility.

The idea had been put to the government, but had been rejected, Moore said.

“If the government is allowing exemptions for other industries less prepared than this one to allow mariners, filmmakers and graduate students into New Zealand, then why was this business not allowed to do the same?

“With their own secure accommodation, these arrivals would not even have required space at the limited number of New Zealand hotel places needed by the other arrivals.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Each of the six crew accommodation buildings at Clearways is named after a famous classic airliner: Comet, Trident, Concorde, Britannia, Viscount and Vanguard.

“One hundred and seventy jobs in a specialised industry in the Waikato will be impossible to replace. Not to mention New Zealand’s reputation in this industry where there is no opportunity anywhere else in the country offering the same educational experience.”

National party immigration spokesman Stuart Smith blamed “a lack of understanding” on the Government’s part.

“There’s no rhyme or reason to who they are allowing to come in. They will allow a nanny in, or someone can come in to make a movie, but they won’t when it comes to something like this.

“Maintaining an atmosphere of fear is unwise ... These students coming in from overseas would have spent a lot of money in Hamilton. We have missed out on all of that, and I think that’s appalling.”

Immigration minister Kris Faafoi was not able to respond to Stuff inquiries. Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange said he had been liaising with Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins on the issue, but was not yet able to report any progress.

Inquiries with L3 were met with a very brief response from a spokesman: “We are consulting with employees at the New Zealand Airline Academy around proposals to consolidate some of our pilot training operations into Europe due to the impact of COVID-19 on the commercial aviation industry.

“We have no further information at this stage due to the ongoing consultation.”