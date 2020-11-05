Villa Maria winery selling 31ha of land near Auckland airport to fund expansion

An insight into harvest filmed over the 2019 vintage. "You have to be a little bit crazy to work in the wine industry." (First published in February 2020)

One of New Zealand's largest wine companies is selling off 31 hectares of land to raise money to expand internationally.

Villa Maria Estate has announced plans to put some of the vineyard and bare land surrounding its headquarters in Māngere, south Auckland, on the market so that it can invest in viticulture, wineries and marketing to grow its brand in overseas markets, such as North America and Asia.

The business had restructured amid the Covid-19 pandemic, chief executive Justin Liddell said.

"Today, the land value has increased to a point where it’s not possible to generate a reasonable return on these vineyards.”

Villa Maria's Auckland winery, bottling service, warehouse and head office would continue to operate on the remaining 10ha.

The company’s founder, Sir George Fistonich, bought the site in 2000.

Liddell said the business was also looking to raise capital from investors, though it was too early to speculate who the investors would be or about the “nature or extent" of their investment.

“We will work through the options and go from there. We don’t expect any decisions to be made until the first quarter of next year and our day-to-day activities will go on as usual.”

Villa Maria is the most popular New Zealand wine brand in the UK by volume, the company said.

Its brands, which include Villa Maria, Esk Valley, Leftfield, Vidal and Thornbury, were recently awarded a record 39 gold medals at the New Zealand International Wine Show, Hawkes Bay Wine Awards and Marlborough Wine Awards.

It recently launched the LF Seltzer line.

Supplied Villa Maria Estate has recently launched of wine-based seltzers, LF Wine Seltzer.

The changes to the company were in line with Fistonich’s vision, Liddell said.

“Our heritage and our unwavering focus on quality is the foundation of all we do and crafting exceptional wines without compromise is our ultimate promise to consumers around the world.”

Using data and insights to respond to consumer demand remained Villa Maria's focus, Liddell added.

“Enhancing our sustainability credentials and organic product portfolio amongst other initiatives, will help us tap into growing global demand.”